Bombay HC seeks TRP scam police report in sealed cover, to hear matter on Nov 5

Republic TV's advocate submitted in court that the FIR does not mention Republic TV as an accused yet, but if summons is issued, Arnab Goswami will appear before the authorities and cooperate

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 19, 2020 6:49 PM
republic

During the hearing of a petition filed by Republic TV against Mumbai Police's FIR in the TRP scam, the channel's advocate Harish Salve today submitted in the Bombay High Court that the FIR does not mention Republic TV as an accused yet, but if summons is issued, Arnab Goswami will appear before the authorities and cooperate.

The court said it will hear the case on November 5 at 3 pm. The authorities have been asked to submit the details of the investigation done in the last one week in a sealed cover for the court's perusal on November 4.

The court has also noted that the question of arrest will not arise in this case.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Arnab goswami Mumbai police Republic tv TRP scam
Show comments
You May Also Like
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to Shashi Tharoor

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tells Shashi Tharoor not to "pass judgement on brands"
2 hours ago

times now

Times NOW & Mirror Now announces extensive lineup for Bihar polls 2020
4 hours ago

news18

News18 Bihar/Jharkhand kickstarts second edition of e-Agenda Bihar
7 hours ago