Bombay HC seeks TRP scam police report in sealed cover, to hear matter on Nov 5

During the hearing of a petition filed by Republic TV against Mumbai Police's FIR in the TRP scam, the channel's advocate Harish Salve today submitted in the Bombay High Court that the FIR does not mention Republic TV as an accused yet, but if summons is issued, Arnab Goswami will appear before the authorities and cooperate.



The court said it will hear the case on November 5 at 3 pm. The authorities have been asked to submit the details of the investigation done in the last one week in a sealed cover for the court's perusal on November 4.



The court has also noted that the question of arrest will not arise in this case.