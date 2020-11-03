WOW Skin Science ropes in Bhumi Pednekar as brand ambassador

MakeInIndia skincare and wellness brand, WOW Skin Science has announced its association with Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi is now the brand ambassador for the brand’s range of skincare products. Known for persistent advocacy for climate change, Bhumi will now be the face of WOW Skin Science’s range of skincare offerings, featuring a multitude of products from cleansers to creams and everything in between.

“What drew me towards this association with WOW Skin Science is that they have effective and high-quality products that are easily available and affordable across all target groups. ‘Clean & Green’ beauty has seen a surge in popularity and WOW is making it accessible to all! I’ve always believed that change begins with you and WOW provides the stepping-stone for that,” said Bhumi Pednekar .

Bhumi’s climate warrior sensibilities are a perfect match with WOW’s environment-friendly and sustainability-conscious brand ethics. Talking about this, Madhur Acharya, Senior Manager – Business Development, WOW Skin Science, said, “ We are delighted to welcome Bhumi to our WOW family! As a brand we have always focused on the needs of our consumers before anything else, and we have strived to offer effective and qualitative skincare solutions across the entire spectrum.

This association with Bhumi for our skincare range helps us boost that even more. Bhumi’s advocacy for sustainability and climate protection is in perfect alignment with WOW’s philosophy of being pure & natural and giving back to mother nature every step of the way. We look forward to working with her closely. ” The company is focused on reaching a wide range of consumers with its 200 plus products targeted at helping consumers with their skin and hair care worries. The digital medium has played a major role in the company’s consumer strategy.

“ As a business, we've always focused on a digital first strategy to reach out to the maximum number of consumers and have succeeded to a great extent. Our association with Bhumi is the next level of consumer engagement. Bhumi with her flawless, glowing skin will support our skincare collection to resonate and inspire people all across the country. ” explained Madhur . Right from the packaging and down to the product formulations, WOW is truly natural, plant-based and eco-friendly. Inspired by this fact, brand ambassador, Bhumi has made the products part of her skin care regime. “ Apart from the ethos of the brand, their formulations are exquisite and sit wonderfully on my skin. I love using their products as my skincare routine. I follow a strict AM & PM routine for myself and the WOW factor has been absolutely incredible! I look forward to everything WOW Skin Science and I have planned in the coming months. #IAmWOW ”