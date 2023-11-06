Virat Kohli: A brand journey in 'Kohli-ty'
Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday on November 5 with a smashing century against South Africa at the World Cup. Here's looking at some of his brand endorsements this year
Cricketer Virat Kohli, or as fans like to call him ‘King Kohli’, celebrated his 35th birthday on November 5th. He is one of the most followed sports celebrities on social media, with 262 million followers on Instagram.
Reportedly, Kohli is among the world’s 100 richest sportspersons with a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore, a major share of which comes from his brand endorsements.
With a net worth of USD 112 million (about Rs 927 crore) in 2022, he ranked 61st highest-paid among all athletes worldwide, according to Sportskeeda. Forbes estimates that he made roughly Rs 279 crore. Only endorsement deals brought in Rs 256 crore for the cricketer.
In 2017, Kohli inked an eight year deal with sports lifestyle brand Puma, worth about Rs 110 crore. This association was to mark the launch of a signature line of sports lifestyle products with a special logo and brand identity.
On his 35th birthday, Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries in India's World Cup faceoff against South Africa on 5th November.
In 2021, the cricketer was signed as the brand ambassador of Chinese smartphone brand Vivo, to spread awareness and promote the launch of Vivo`s products series in the pipeline, back then.
In October, Kohli was announced as the newest celebrity team owner in the E1 World Championship, joining the likes of Rafa Nadal, Tom Brady, Didier Drogba and Sergio Perez in the all-electric powerboat series. Kohli and sports tech entrepreneur Adi K Mishra are the principals at the helm of "The Blue Rising" team in the competition
Here’s looking at some of more of his recent brand collaborations:
Audi
American Tourister
Digit Insurance
Duroflex
HSBC
Livspace
Luxor
Mobile Premier League
Ocean Beverages
Bingo takes a spicy dig at Lay’s with a sweet deal for Bunshah
Bingo has offered the Instagrammer a literal truckful of spicy chips after the latter expressed his utter disappointment at Lay's new Magic Masala flavour
By e4m Staff | Nov 6, 2023 9:02 AM | 3 min read
Bingo has found itself in a sweet spot after it jumped onto the Lay’s Magic Masala bashing bandwagon. The former has made an irresistible offer to content creator and Instagrammer Zervaan J Bunshah who was quite vocal in his criticism of the new “limited edition” Lay’s Magic Masala flavour.
Ever since Lay’s tinkered with the flavour of its highly popular Magic Masala variant, chip lovers all over India have expressed their disappointment at what they perceive to be a desecration of their favourite snack.
The new flavour was criticised for lacking the zing of the original and for being sweet instead of spicy.
Among the many critics was Bunshah whose impassioned attack on Lay’s a week ago went viral. In the clip, the content creator vociferously blamed Lay’s for turning the much-loved spicy chips into a “Gujarati shaak.” He even flung the packet onto the ground and said that it belonged in the trash.
The video prompted a response from the potato chip brand which reached out to Bunshah, assuring him that the sweeter variant of Magic Masala was a limited-edition pack and they fully intend to bring the old flavour back.
Leveraging the chatter around the Bunshah-Lay’s feud, Bingo seized the opportunity by offering the Instagrammar a truckload of its spicy chips.
In an Instagram video, a spokesperson is seen munching on a bag of Bingo Hashtag Spicy Masala Potato Chips as workers mill around in the background, loading cartons of the snacks into a truck.
The man addressed the content creator, commiserating with his disappointment in the chips. As a gesture, he said that a truckful of Bingo chips would make its way to his house to satisfy his craving for spicy chips. All he had to do was share his address. He hopped on to the driver’s seat, awaiting further instructions from Bunshah.
After a while, he posted another video stating that since Bunshah wasn’t quick in sending his address, the driver ended up eating all the chips in the truck.
Bingo, which was introduced in India in 2008 is known for its whacky ads. The social media campaign is therefore in line with the brand’s over-the-top humour.
This also adds to the growing number of instances where brands capitalise on the social media chatter surrounding rivals and other brands.
Recently, Make My Trip was flayed and celebrated in equal measures after their print ad targeting the Pakistani cricket team polarised the audience. Rival brand Clear Trip leveraged the situation with an ad that read: “It’s one thing to celebrate your win. But to celebrate someone’s loss, that’s not sportsmanship.”
Our planning and execution precede what we saw in Barbieland: Falguni Nayar, Nykaa
The Founder and CEO of Nykaa was speaking at a preview for the brand’s two-day live event – Nykaaland
By e4m Staff | Nov 4, 2023 10:18 AM | 1 min read
“Our consumers can experience beauty the way it should be experienced. India is growing as a country and many global brands are coming to the nation,” said Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO of Nykaa.
She was speaking at a preview for the brand’s two-day live event – Nykaaland – where several brands will be showcasing their products and services to the consumers.
In an address, Nayar spoke about India’s growth as a country and how the world is looking forward to the same.
Speaking about the execution of Nykaaland, Nayar said, Nykaaland is a wonderland of beauty.
On the theme being similar to Barbie Land, Nayar said, “Our planning and execution precedes, what we just saw in Barbieland, this is an original idea though it is coming at the time when we have Barbieland.”
Anchit Nayar, CEO, Beauty E-Commerce, added that it is Nykaa’s aim to bring high-quality products and global brands while empowering the homegrown ones. “It is not about sales or profit or loss for us, it is about our brand partners building a brand that will stand the test of time.”
'New media needs to have a shelf life of its own'
The e4m Confluence saw industry leaders engage in an insightful discussion about the return on investments and measurement in the new media landscape
By e4m Staff | Nov 4, 2023 8:27 AM | 3 min read
At the recently held e4m Confluence in Mumbai, a panel of industry heads and experts spoke about the challenges of measuring returns in the new media landscape, along with the expected ROI. The panel dwelled on the importance of tailoring media strategies to each brand’s unique lifecycle stage and the weaknesses, the need for a clear brief and single KPI to guide marketing efforts, rather than chasing multiple metrics. The panellists agreed that a multi-channel strategy was crucial for growth, with a focus on understanding audience behaviour and measuring success across different mediums.
The panel was chaired by Sneha Beriwal, ex-CMO, Vahdam. Others on the panel were Anita Kotwani CEO – Media, South Asia, Dentsu; Monaz Todywalla, CEO, PHD Media; Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International; Priti Murthy, President, GroupM Nexus; Navin Khemka, CEO, South Asia, EssenceMediaCom, and Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director, MIQ.
Navin Khemka spoke about the new media and what it means to measure the ROI of it. “I absolutely agree that new media needs to have a shelf life of its own, rather than getting obsessed with measurement. Also, the metrics of measurement for all media today are very, very different. Rather than having just one metric trying to combine all media together, it is also very, very important to make sure that every media have its own has its own shelf life, and also is measured for the reason why we are using that media. So, today traditional media or digital media or content or performance, everything has its own pros and cons and they will need to be measured accordingly. So, I would say that yes, treat every media for the strengths that it has, and measure it accordingly. And then look at the success it can get deep for the brand and draw learnings from that rather than being obsessed about the ROI.”
Speaking about the marketing landscape, Monaz Todywalla said, “The marketing landscape is complex. But that does not mean that you chase seven KPIs. You’re not going to see success. So one single KPI is very, very critical. And more importantly then, to keep mental models aside and trust what the data is telling you. More often than not, we see a lot of mental models at play, rather than what the data is telling us.”
Siddharth Dabhade added his views about how technology plays a role in the marketing world. “Technology is a tool and it will always have its limitations. But it is still a great tool to bring all the channels together. It can also help you to make sense of your first-party data. You can also add third-party data to your first-party data. You can create more customized cohorts, and figure out which channels are suitable for your cohorts and data layer. Many advertisers are doing it many are in the journey of evolution as well.”
The panel also discussed that growth and business growth are crucial for agency folks to stay relevant to advertisers. The experts also highlighted practices that could help the players stay ahead of the curve.
Sam loves his work, loves his industry and enjoys doing what he does: Bharat Puri
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, was honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the Media Ace Awards 2023
By e4m Staff | Nov 3, 2023 6:59 PM | 2 min read
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, was bestowed upon the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at Media Ace Awards 2023 on November 2. Balsara was awarded the honour for his contributions to the world of media and advertising. Known for his dynamic leadership and commitment to excellence, Balsara's influence extends far beyond the boardroom. Industry heads from the advertising, marketing, and media ecosystem came together to celebrate this milestone.
Talking about Sam Balsara, Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, termed the stalwart as one of the old-world professionals who loves his work and his industry. “I’ve had the privilege and pleasure of knowing Sam for over 25 years. When I learnt of this lifetime achievement award, my simple reaction was, Absolutely Yes! Sam has been dedicated not only to Madison, he has built Madison as a world class institution, thanks to his dedication, his hands-on approach, wonderful client relationships and keeping contemporary with the times”, Puri said
“Along with that, Sam has been a great industry man, he always puts up his hands for the causes of the industry. In my mind, Sam is one of the old-world professionals, who loves his work, loves his industry and enjoys doing what he does”, Puri added.
Sam Balsara, a graduate of JBIMS, has over 50 years of experience in marketing, advertising and media. Having started his career at Sarabhai’s, he later moved to Cadbury, and then to Advertising at Contract (WPP) and Mudra before starting Madison in 1988.
How AIML is assisting agencies and their clients in running a seamless business
At e4m Confluence, experts from leading agencies discussed the most buzzed technology in recent times and how is it helping them in running their businesses
By e4m Staff | Nov 3, 2023 6:23 PM | 5 min read
Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) have quickly become every marketer's favourite toy. In recent years, every brand has experimented with AI in various elements of their business and marketing journey. However, how useful is AI for businesses, and how are agencies employing it to serve their clients? At e4m Confluence summit, leaders from prominent agencies discussed how AI is assisting them and their clients in running a seamless business.
The session was chaired by Suvrat Bhooshan, CEO, Gan.ai. While the panellists were - Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Growth Officer – Dentsu Media Group; Atique Kazi, President – Data, Performance, and Digital Products, GroupM India; Amaresh Godbole, CEO, Digital Technology Business, Publicis Groupe, India; Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha; Ajay Dang, President, Head; Marketing, UltraTech Cement; Luis Kashyap, Director Channel Partnerships, WebEngage.
Bhooshan began the discussion asking how the panel members compartmentalize the different use of AI in their journey?”
Dang of UltraTech Cement shared, “While we sell cement, there are other things that we aid our customers with, in terms of building their home. It's a material and information-intensive journey and decisions which can be very risky as well as expensive. Can AI put together something that will help them? Can AI help with our engagement with the consumers?”
“Today we have a huge technical team of nearly 1500-1600 engineers. With that physical expertise, we were touching over 2-3% of the potential market. In terms of helping them, we use social media, and we have reached 400-500 million views concerning the audience reach. Can this be done more efficiently or effectively or in a customized fashion?” he asked to the agency leaders from a business perspective.
Answering the question put forward by Dang and Bhoosha, Kazi of GroupM India said, “We live in the space of AI, this is what we do in GroupM and WPP. If I have to talk about, whether AI has disrupted our business as advertising? The answer is yes. When we look at the core of our business, we create content pieces with the right messaging and ensure that it touches the right audiences. The connection behind it, which is powered by data and technology, all these areas are massively disrupted by AI.”
Sharing their journey with AI, Thadani of Dentsu Media Group said, “A great takeout from AI is that we got 35% more leads… so it looks into media. We also do a lot of AI integration in creatives. We are trying to make sure that AI is invested in across all our campaigns and categories, and it is not limited to one category. And for all the repetitive things, we try to see if we can get into strategic conversations with our clients rather than having a repetitive-conversations.”
Speaking on the matter, Godbole of Publicis Groupe said, “I resonate with everything the panel has said. At Publicis Group, we are looking at it with three simple lenses - one is, how we work, the second is the nature of the work we create for our clients and a third is how we create the business. It's also a talent transformation piece for us. A change in talent composition wherein prompt writer designers to become very eminent in our scheme of things. What about our business faces, if Talent is a big problem for advertising, can AI help us find better talent, and screen better talent for you?” perhaps yes, he added.
Chinchankar of Madison Media said, “All I am trying to say is AI is as powerful as the data it brings. A good data will give you a good output and a bad data will give you a bad output. From the media lens, we use it for performance at the bottom of the funnel, we have some of the fantastic tools that some of the giants produced Google Max or Meta coming out with their Robin. Some of the fantastic libraries of MLS that they've created.”
He also added that on top of the funnel, it's more about making sure that the business and the outcome can have a needle which is a predictive analysis that AI does. He said that AI can be robust and done well as long as you make sure that the data is not hallucinating.
Lastly, Luis of WebEngage spoke about how they are helping clients being a marketing automation company. He said, “We are trying to create the platform WebEngage where we are trying to automate and enable marketers today from a multi-facet of aspects, right segment to defining a customer to form marketing automation for a company. It is enabled through a lot of AI aspects. For example - with data that we're collecting on our CDP, with the help of AI we are doing better segmentation and resegmentation. We're able to offer the capabilities, it has opened an ecosystem today that we can integrate with multiple technologies. With that aspect, I would like to say that AIML has really aided in terms of enhancing the offerings that a marketing automation tool can offer.
Harbhajan Singh and Jatin Sapru team up for Zupee 'Extra Winnings'
The campaign features four digital films in which the two cricket experts can be seen engaging in fun & witty banter around exciting elements of Cricket and Ludo
By e4m Staff | Nov 5, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
As the cricket fever grips the nation, coinciding with India's advancement to the semi-finals, Zupee, has unveiled its latest digital campaign, ‘Extra Winnings’ featuring cricket legend Harbhajan Singh and charismatic sports presenter Jatin Sapru.
This campaign features four digital films in which the two cricket experts can be seen engaging in fun & witty banter around exciting elements of Cricket and Ludo. Here Harbhajan and Jatin challenge each other to Ludo battles during match breaks, demonstrating how you can make the most of the time between innings by winning on Zupee. With the creative theme "Inning ke beech winnings," the campaign emphasizes the thrill of winning should never stop, even during breaks.
In another video, "Sixer lagane ka Mazaa," celebrates the joy of hitting sixers in both cricket and Zupee Ludo, and more such relatable scenarios playfully show how they can lead to 'Extra Winnings' on Zupee.
Akanksha Dhamija, Chief Operating Officer, Zupee says, “The ongoing excitement around the World Cup gives us a great opportunity to connect with millions of passionate cricket fans who are also gaming enthusiasts. Zupee's 'Extra Winnings' campaign perfectly blends the thrill of cricket with the joy of gaming, for instance, the thrill of getting a ‘6’ shares a special significance in both cricket and Ludo. Additionally, Jatin Sapru and Harbhajan Singh flawlessly embody the campaign's essence with their delightful chemistry. Their playful energy is sure to entertain and create a relatable connection with our audience."
Harbhajan Singh expressed his enthusiasm, stating "Agar cricket mera pyaar hai, to ludo mera yaar hai! ”. He further adds “I've always cherished the love for sports and gaming. Collaborating with Zupee for the 'Extra Winnings' Campaign feels like merging two loves into one. This campaign not only celebrates cricket, but also the love for gaming. Just as every ball bowled and boundary struck requires its unique strategy, skill, and excitement, so does every move in Zupee Ludo.”
