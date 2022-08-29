Villain ropes in Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador

Men’s Lifestyle brand Villain, part of unicorn Mensa Brands, today announced Hardik Pandya as their brand ambassador. Hardik joins the brand to promote their range of high-quality, long-lasting, and strong fragrances.

The cricketer was seen holding the brand’s latest launch – Villain Revolver Eau De Parfum, a revolver-shaped perfume.

“With Hardik onboard, the brand aims to strengthen their hold in the fragrance category of India. Villain will be launching a series of campaigns that capture the wicked persona of both the brand & Hardik,” the company said.

Commenting on the association, Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO- Mensa Brands said, “If there is anyone who truly embodies the persona of Villain with their badass attitude, incredible style, and never-back-down energy, it’s Hardik Pandya. We are excited to have him onboard and are confident that this association will strengthen the love and cult following that the brand has with its consumers. Villain is on the road to becoming one of the fastest growing fragrance brands of the country and with Hardik joining us, it's only going to become bigger and better.”

Talking about joining hands with Villain, Hardik Pandya said, “When the Villain on-field meets the Villain of your everyday, you can expect fireworks! I am thrilled to be joining the Mensa family with Villain. It’s great to be part of a brand that is a celebration of being authentic, unique, and strong; all aspects that I closely identify with. I’m looking forward to doing some amazing work with the team and taking their fine fragrances to another level.

