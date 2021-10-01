Vijay Sethupathi to endorse CASAGRAND FirstCity

South Indian real estate developer, CASAGRAND ropes in Vijay Sethupathi, to endorse its signature project CASAGRAND FirstCity located at Sholinganallur. Highlighting the USP of the project, its lowest price point and unbelievable features offered, Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen announcing the launch of its Phase II with an intriguing campaign “Chennai, you have never seen anything like this ever, Challenge Ku Ready Ah”.

Commenting on the occasion, Arun Mn, Founder and Managing Director of CASAGRAND said, “We are extremely happy and delighted to have associated with the people’s most favorite actor Vijay Sethupathi, popularly known as the Makkal Selvan. CASAGRAND is known for developing superior homes, giving keen attention to the quality of build and lifestyle.Having understood the pain of every aspiring homebuyer who puts in his/her lifetime savings into their dream house, we at CASAGRAND have always been keen at offering projects that providethe luxury lifestyle at an affordable price point which has turned the brand to be the homebuyers most preferred choice. Today, CASAGRAND is South India’s leading real estate developer and stands as the most trusted developer in the South Indian realty market.”

Speaking on this association, Vimesh P, Vice President, Marketing, CASAGRAND, “Vijay Sethupathi is extremely loved by people and makes others believe in materializing dreams and CASAGRAND also believes in fulfilling every aspiring homebuyers dream. Through this association, CASAGRAND wants to communicate that everyone can fulfill their dreams of owning an extravagant home without burning a hole in their pockets.CASAGRAND FirstCity is the signature project of CASAGRAND which received an overwhelming response from both residents as well as NRI homebuyers. The amenities, design, price point and the whole community itself was crafted in such a way to set a new benchmark in the residential space. We are delighted to have Vijay Sethupathito endorse our signature project which further strengthens the credibility and helps connect our brand imagery with the peoples loved personality. “

The campaign will also have a series of print, digital and TVC promotions to reach all aspiring homebuyers. The TVC will be launched in Tamil and will be aired in all leading entertainment and news channels.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)