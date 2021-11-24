Union Minister Smriti Irani to be the Chief Guest at IPOY 2020

The award is presented to a person or a group of people chosen by their peers in the industry for contributing in the domain of advertising, media and marketing

The 16th edition of the Impact Person of The Year (IPOY), which will be held in New Delhi for the first time, will have Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani as the Chief Guest. Irani is India’s youngest Union Cabinet minister in the government and the first woman to hold office as Union Minister for Human Resource Development and as Union Minister of Textiles.

The prestigious IPOY award is presented to one person or group of people chosen by their peers in the industry for having made a maximum impact and having influenced the industry by contributing significantly in the domain of advertising, media and marketing. The nominees this year include names like Deepinder Goyal, Co-Founder and CEO Zomato, Falguni Nayar, CEO and Founder Nykaa, Anupriya Acharya, CEO, South Asia, Publicis Groupe, Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Co-Founders, Dream 11, Nitish MittersainFounder & Joint MD, Nazara Technologies, Rahul Jaimini, Sriharsha Majety, Nandan Reddy, Co-founders, Swiggy, Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & MD, ITC, Ronnie Screwala, Chairperson and Co-founder, upGrad and R.S Sodhi, MD, (GCMMF), Amul.

Some of the past IPOY award winners are Uday Shankar then with Star India (2010), Agnello Dias then with Taproot Dentsu and Haresh Chawla of Network18 (2011), then I&B Minister Smt Ambika Soni (2012), Vineet Jain of the Times Group (2013), Punit Goenka of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (2014), Arnab Goswami then with Times Network (2015), Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm (2016), Baba Ramdev of Patanjali Ayurved in 2017, Rajan Anandan then with Google India in 2018 and Byju Raveendran of Byju's Learning App in 2019.

The award ceremony will be held on 2nd December, 2021 at The Imperial New Delhi.

