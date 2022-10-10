Twitteratis can’t stop asking #ShaadiKarniHaiKya

Shaadi.com recently hopped on a Twitter opportunity, turning it into a witty and fun way of promoting its brand on social media. When tweleb Sagar (@sagarcasm) tweeted - Bahot ???? kar rahi ho, shaadi karni hai kya?, Shaadi.com promptly retweeted - Itna brand name use kar rahe ho, #ShaadiKarniHaiKya?, thereby sending the Twitterati into a frenzy to join the banter and making the hashtag the top trend of the day.

Shaadi.com’s #ShaadiKarniHaiKya trend took the Internet by storm recently, chartering #1 on Twitter’s All India Trending Page with over 3 million impressions within a few hours. Unable to resist joining in and outwitting each other with their funny spin on the one-liner, over 7000 tweeple engaged in the activity.

The campaign saw everyone, from influencers like Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) and SwatKat (@swatic12) to brands from across domains, get creative and chime in with their own take on the phrase. Some of these hilarious takes include, Dominoes’ - Last slice offer kar rahe ho, #ShaadiKarniHaiKya? and Dunzo’s - Unka address add karke groceries manga rahe ho, #ShaadiKarniHaiKya? Meanwhile, brands such as Disney+ Hotstar, Meesho, Myntra, CoinSwitch Kuber, Lenskart, Mad Over Donuts, Kotak Life, Upstox, Cleartrip, McDonald’s, SUGAR Cosmetics, Boat, Amazon MiniTV, Samsung India, and many more, too joined the bandwagon with their funny tweets alongside the Super shark and founder of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal, himself.

Talking about the trend, Devesh Rohmetra, Associate Director - Social Media & Creative, Shaadi.com, said, “Singles in India often struggle with picking up on hints. So when our favourite tweleb, @sagarcasm, posted a tweet about it, we jumped at the opportunity and made a hashtag out of it. And through this activity, we, along with netizens, created an encyclopaedia of 5000 (and increasing) fun ways to drop hints and to pop the real question #ShaadiKarniHaiKya?”

