‘Timex India experienced increased sales, brand loyalty by approaching multi-channels’

With the demand for smart accessories and gear increasing day by day, legacy brands are also launching newer and updated products. Timex has recently launched the new smartwatch Helix Metalfit with brand ambassador Asim Riaz. With this new launch, the brand aims to reach out to newer customers and elevate brand awareness and engagement. According to Manoj Juneja, Vice President - Marketing & Sales, Timex Group India Limited, in terms of returns, smartwatches have been an incremental opportunity for the brand as it has widened its customer base and helped strengthen its position in the market. He adds “The demand for smartwatches has increased as customers now want a watch that is stylish, has the best features, tracks fitness, and monitors their health. Our endeavour is to cater to the diverse needs of our audience in these dynamic and evolving times where technology has become a part of our lifestyle. This smartwatch category has been designed specifically for today’s lifestyle and to engage our young audiences as Helix Metalfit accommodates all aspects for our fitness lovers.”

He further adds “The ease of use is an important factor for enhancing consumers’ attitude and adoption of smartwatches. Further, gender does not play a vital role in the adoption intention of smartwatches. It is a fashion product and consumers who need uniqueness will go for it. Smartwatches are being widely used for helping consumers from the perspective of health and medical-related applications. Given the customer evolution in today’s time, the preference is fashionable functionality.”

Marketing and Upcoming Trends

Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz is the face of the Timex smartwatch category Helix. About the synergies with Riaz, Juneja says “With Asim on board, we aim to increase engagement with fitness and fashion enthusiasts who like to experiment with their everyday looks and have an edgy style. Asim is a youth icon and is a perfect example of what the brand Helix stands for. He is young, spirited, energetic, an avid fitness enthusiast and a trendsetter amongst the youth. Our Helix Metalfit launch with him has received an overwhelming response. We also look forward to making a mark with many more launches and campaigns with him in the coming future.”

From the marketing standpoint, the brand’s target audience of millennials and Gen Z are hugely active on digital and social media platforms. Says Juneja, “It is extremely crucial for us to have a healthy mix of online and offline engagement. With that being said, we are also exploring different ways to reach out to our consumers through a traditional media approach. Considering our target group of young demographics, our major focus at this point in time would aggressively be digital platforms and campaigns. We are incorporating new ways to showcase our products such as Instagram posts, Reels, YouTube reviews and more so that our products can reach out to the consumers through the most suitable channels.”

The festive season is going on in full swing and most wearables brands leverage this season for marketing to the most. Timex is going to be no exception. According to Juneja, “For the festive season, Timex Group India will be focusing majorly on our digital campaigns. Most of the activities are being organized to be carried out online, as it is safe, and will be easier to reach out to our specified demographic through the medium. With an omnichannel presence, we will be able to connect with the consumers through a multichannel approach to sales that focuses on offering a seamless customer experience, be it online shopping or purchasing a product in-store.” Keeping in mind the Indian demographics, the brand has recently launched multiple watches across the premium segment under both the traditional and smartwatches categories.

Omnichannel: The Road To Future

Timex has also collaborated with the e-commerce site Amazon to establish a strong online presence. Says Juneja, “Today, an omnichannel presence is in demand, as customers expect constant and consistent interaction with the brand, regardless of the place of contact. To build credibility for the brand, it is necessary to ensure technological and commercial synergies between many sales channels. This enables brands to engage with consumers through a multi-channel approach that focuses on delivering a seamless customer experience, be it shopping online or in-store. Moreover, e-commerce has made products readily available as everything is just a click away. Thus, this collaboration will aid us in reaching out to our target audience and will help us to get instant feedback on our products, providing a window for improvisations.”

In terms of retail, expansion and distribution, he adds “The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the adoption of various marketing strategies, such as product innovation, expansion of distribution network, and branding of the products via social media, with an aim to broaden their customer base. Timex has continued to be one of India’s favourite watch brands because of the ever-evolving trends, the attention to quality, and the fact that Timex watches complement Indian wardrobes rather well. With e-commerce growing rapidly for the past several years and considering the advancement in technology, it has become the new way to shop and a boon for the growing retail business, both big and small. We strongly believe that omnichannel is a future approach, and we are ready for it. With this approach, Timex India has experienced an increase in sales and brand loyalty through approaching various multi-channels.”

Apart from this, the brand has also indulged in Make-In-India initiatives with Helix 2.0 being its first watch to be made in India. Juneja shares “The Helix 2.0 was assembled at Timex India's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The Baddi facility is equipped with the latest tools, technology, and skilled manpower to make smartwatches in India. We are thankful for our partnership with Singapore based IOT firm KaHa Pte Ltd. KaHa extended the necessary SKD Kits, assembly process and relevant technology platform support and process expertise to Timex India during the smartwatch assembly. We made sure to provide our consumers with affordable, made in India technology that meets all their requirements in the best possible way.”

