Shah Rukh Khan himself wrote the ending: One Hand Clap on Amazon Prime's Pathaan promos
The founders Aakash Shah and Naveed Manakkodan of One Hand Clap share the low-down behind conceptualising the promos starring SRK and Deepika Padukone
There's nothing that fans love more than seeing their favourite stars being candid on camera. With that insight, the team of One Hand Clap conceptualised the promotional films of Pathaan, which have been receiving rave reviews. The promo videos feature leads Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in hilariously self-aware avatars, baulking at cliched inputs given by the directors.
The founders Aakash Shah and Naveed Manakkodan of the agency spoke to us about the making of these two quirky films. The agency is the retainer social media marketing agency of Amazon Prime for over four years.
Many times, celebrities actively take a part in creating films and are part of the writing process and the same happened with the film featuring Khan alongside YouTuber Bhuvan Bam. The founders shared with us that the film was written but the ending was written by SRK on set itself.
Speaking about the brief given by the OTT platform, they said, “Pathaan on Prime” was the brief. Because while it is coming on prime it is still running in theatre so Pathan on Prime had to be attributed well. We brainstorm with the Amazon team a lot so this specific idea of an artist getting pestered because of bad ideas. The challenging part for Amazon and us was to attribute the film more to Prime," said the founders.
“It was written, the ending was something different, it was the iconic Shahrukh pose, but everyone said that cannot be the ending. SRK came on set and we narrated to him the two endings in our mind and then he came up with the ending himself. The ending was written by SRK.”
Deepika Padukone's promo is also made on a similar vein with influencer Danish Sait. While Bam and SRK has worked together previously and so did Padukone. That's why the agency deicded to go with the pairing.
The founders said, “Bhuvan is the internet’s rockstar, SRK and him coming together created a moment.” Sait and Padukone, they have already worked and their chemistry which helped the founders to get the quirkiness out.
The only challenge that the founders had while making the film was the time crunch, in one day they had many things to do apart from making these films. They said, “We shot it in an hour. We had less time. 1 hr for SRK and 45 Mins with Deepika Padukone.”
Pathaan revived people’s love for Bollywood movies and gave SRK a major comeback. The film is a great case study for many film marketers to work on a smart strategy, slowly seeding hints in the minds of the audience thereby creating buzz.
Wunderman Thompson India wins Tata Astrum Super’s brand building mandate
The agency will need to give the brand a competitive edge
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 3:24 PM | 1 min read
Wunderman Thompson India has won the brand building mandate for Tata Astrum Super from the house of Tata Steel. This retail brand is the latest in a long line of brands from the Tata Steel stable that have been built and nurtured by the agency.
Tata Steel’s association with Wunderman Thompson India stretches over 90 years with the agency currently handling brand building duties for Tata Steel Corporate as also for retail brands like Tata Tiscon, Tata Shaktee, Tata Kosh, Tata Pravesh & Tata Wiron out of Kolkata.
The agency will need to give the brand a competitive edge so it can command a premium over branded and unorganized players, forge bonds with channel partners and connect with end users.
Commenting on the new business win, Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Senior VP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said, “Tata Steel and Wunderman Thompson go back many decades. We welcome Tata Astrum Super into the WT brand family and thank Tata Steel for its continued faith in our capabilities. We are confident of doing justice to the mandate we have been given and look forward to taking the brand to new heights.”
Akshay Kumar & The Good Glamm Group join hands to create men’s wellness products
This association marks the entry of the Good Glamm Group into the men’s personal care and wellness category
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 1:08 PM | 2 min read
The Good Glamm Group and actor Akshay Kumar have come together to create a joint venture that will launch holistic personal care and wellness products for men. Both Akshay Kumar and the Good Glamm Group will invest capital and work together to scale the business.
The joint venture has been developed over a shared vision of creating holistic personal care and wellness products formulated using active, natural and efficacious ingredients with a high degree of innovation not previously seen in India.
The joint venture will leverage the Good Glamm Group’s content-creator-commerce-community moat to drive DTC revenues through 200 million MAUs of Good Media Co and over 1 million influencers of Good Creator Co; in addition to the R&D strengths and offline distribution network of Good Brands Co across over 150 cities in India.
Speaking on this partnership, actor Akshay Kumar said, “I have always wanted to create natural yet efficacious products based on all the learnings I have had and practised in holistic wellness. The Good Glamm Group has built some of India’s largest and most loved DTC beauty & personal care brands and is very unique in its content-creator-commerce strategy. I am really excited about the products we will be developing and the business that we will be building together.”
Adding to this, Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group says “Akshay epitomizes hard work, discipline and age-defying looks based on natural principles of holistic wellness. We couldn't think of a more authentic, trusted and knowledgeable partner to develop and launch this unique product line with.”
Aparshakti Khurana solves dressing dilemma with Siyaram
The influencer-led campaign for the clothing brand is targeted at young adults
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 12:12 PM | 2 min read
Siyaram’s has recently launched its first influencer-led campaign with youth icon Aparshakti Khurana. The campaign was conceptualized to persuasively promote the brand's classy and in-style range among young adults who prefer to look their best anytime they attend a special occasion.
To portray it effectively, the brand adopted an interesting marketing route by 1st launching a teaser on the brand’s social media platform ‘Aparshakti is in a dilemma’ to instill curiosity about the news. Followed by the influencer video that captured the actor at his film set in an all-decked-up attire of Siyaram after completing a shoot for his cousin’s wedding as instructed by his mother. The video beautifully captures its communication about how the actor trusts Siyaram’s when it comes to looking "The Best" at any wedding or event.
Prashant Awasthi, General Manager Marketing, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, said, “Curiosity marketing has the potential to entice untapped audience segments in today's world. Similarly, our intent with this influencer-led campaign was to tap into the younger segment of our TG and persuade customers to learn more about our range and offerings. With this campaign, we aim to convey our message to the youth, by roping in Aparshakti Khurana as his synergy blends well with our brand. With this inquisitive marketing approach, we were able to launch the campaign in style and with an interesting angle.”
Aparshakti Khurana, Actor, said, “Siyaram’s is not a new brand for my closet, it has been my partner for multiple events and celebrations before. Collaborating with the brand for its first-ever influencer-led campaign was a great pleasure. It is a delight to see Indian-origin brands like Siyaram’s marking their presence felt global and excelling in the fashion industry with utmost dedication.”
Games24x7 curates lineup of IPL fan engagement campaigns for My11Circle in cricket season
The company has brought out three campaigns: 'Bade Se Bada’, ‘Locker Room Stories’, and ‘Out of the Park’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 11:43 AM | 3 min read
‘Sugar Cosmetics to double its marketing budget in FY24’
Suchit Sikaria, Chief Business Officer, Sugar Cosmetics, spoke to e4m on the brand’s digital marketing strategy, banking on fintech and more
By Kanchan Srivastava | Mar 30, 2023 8:48 AM | 3 min read
D2C beauty brand SUGAR Cosmetics reported a 70 per cent growth in FY22 sales. In the current fiscal, it has logged in over 90 per cent growth. And to continue this momentum, the brand has planned to double its marketing budget in FY24, CBO Suchit Sikaria said in an exclusive chat with e4m.
“Our expectations are to see the revenue grow two-fold in FY24. We aspire for 70-90% growth in the next fiscal. To achieve that, our overall marketing budget may go double in the coming fiscal year,” Sikaria said.
As per media reports, Sugar posted Rs 222 crore of operating revenue during the fiscal year ending March 2022, a nearly 75% increase compared to FY21.
Digital AdEx share
Fintech occupies 10 per cent of Sugar’s digital AdEx, said Sikaria. “The AdEx on fintech should go up in the future in terms of percentage as this platform is more controllable and dynamic and this cost is pretty comparable to other platforms (Google and Meta),” he noted.
As per Sikaria, the brand’s biggest advantage is that it spends on marketing on fintech platforms and that no one channel has the ability to scale up and return consistently.
“Each platform has a threshold. You have to leverage all platforms according to your needs and changing consumer dynamics. Marketing is primarily a balancing act.”
Asked how much the company spends on Google, Meta and other platforms, Sikaria said: “I may not be able to share the numbers, but proportion wise Google and Meta get about 40 and 40 per cent shares in digital AdEx, respectively. Fintech platforms get 10 per cent of the company’s digital AdEx, the rest 10 per cent is spent on other channels.” The company spends a sizable amount of AdEx on telecom operators and its own eCommerce channel as well, he added.
All three platforms deliver almost similar ROIs, he further said.
On fintech apps, the company’s marketing strategy revolves around discounts, coupons and prizes. “We recently launched two jackpots on PayTm. Over 70 per cent of the participants in the jackpots were new customers. Surprisingly, some of the winners of our make-up kits were men,” he quipped.
Asked how the company is utilizing the fintech platform's data for personalization, Sakaria explained, “We try to understand our consumers based on their transaction data on fintech apps. Then the offers are launched based on consumer cohorts and their demographic profiles.”
TV for overall branding
Sharing insights on being an omnichannel brand with a presence in traditional and modern trade, he said: “We have our own retail stores and an eCommerce channel as well. A sizable portion of our marketing budget goes to TV, mainly to represent the brand overall, not for D2C revenue.”
“As long as you get the ROI, you continue to invest in advertising and promotion. Instead of long-term investments, we have planned to spend in phases by figuring out what works and what does not for our products,” Sikaria explains.
Akasa Air partners with WebEngage to enhance customer engagement
WebEngage will help Akasa Air engage with customers via personalised communication across multiple channels
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 2:20 PM | 1 min read
WebEngage has announced that it has partnered with India’s newest and most dependable airline, Akasa Air. In line with its strategy to build a tech-first and customer-centric organisation, Akasa Air has deployed WebEngage’s marketing automation platform to enhance its customer engagement strategy.
WebEngage will collaborate with Akasa Air to deliver unparalleled customer engagement across its web and mobile channels with relevant, personalized and contextual communication.
Commenting on the partnership, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are pleased to partner with WebEngage and leverage its cutting-edge marketing automation platform to build brand loyalty, increase customer engagement and drive conversions with one-on-one communication. Akasa is hyper-focused on customer centricity, and the platform will enable us to leverage real-time analytics to connect with users on a channel of their choice.”
Avlesh Singh, Co-founder & CEO, WebEngage, said, “Akasa Air has a unique approach towards its customers which stems from the brand’s values and a customer-centric approach. WebEngage’s retention platform will facilitate Akasa Air to replicate its on-ground and inflight experience across all its digital touchpoints through our smart, data-driven and fully automated retention platform. We believe that Akasa Air is here to transform customer experience for the airline sector and we are delighted to be their partners in this journey.”
Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble & Yuvraj Singh are squad goals in Spinny's newest
The cricketing greats have come together for Spinny's IPL campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 2:03 PM | 1 min read
Have you seen Sachin Tendulkar’s latest Goa pictures that took us back to 2001 when the movie “Dil Chahta Hai” was released? The master blaster took to Instagram to share an epic picture with Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh in Goa and wrote "Our Dil Chahta Hai moment in Goa! Who do you think is Akash, Sameer, and Sid?". The post took no time to go viral online and saw many brands and celebrities guessing if it was for an IPL campaign, a vacation, or something else.
While it went viral, the curiosity amongst netizens about the pictures was decoded by Spinny sharing a post where Sachin is calling out to Yuvraj and Anil Kumble. While the full details are yet to unravel, it looks like Spinny has brewed something up with the trio on their throwback to “Dil Chahta Hai” moments.
