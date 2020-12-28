Schbang for Good & Sakshi join forces against child abuse

The campaign was launched on the eve of Christmas and intends to draw attention to the ‘Shadow Pandemic’ of Child Sexual Abuse and invite the adult community to participate in the solution

This Christmas, Schbang for Good has joined forces with Sakshi - a rights-based NGO to tackle the increasing problem of child sexual abuse. The communication

for the change vertical of Sakshi, ‘SBOX’, along with Schabang’s impact communications wing ‘Schbang for Good’, launched an action-oriented digital campaign for The Rakshin Project, a youth-led movement working to end Child Sexual Abuse in India.

Children are often portrayed as small bundles of magic during the festive season. They are under constant pressure by society to be “NICE” and due to their

trusting nature they are unable to differentiate between the realities of what falls under naughty and nice.

The campaign film centres this uncomfortable truth that 90% of abusers are within trusted circles without frills and ends with an offer of a free training session

every Sunday at 3:00 PM, which aims at equipping the participants to become alert around children. The campaign aims at redefining what NAUGHTY and NICE

stands for and it’s training session also provides tools to build safe spaces, teach children about personal boundaries and how to speak up about any and all

experiences without hesitation or fear.

Riya Parekh, Group Creative Manager, Schbang for Good states “From a young age I've debated the idea of "naughty or nice" because their definitions aren't

well defined. Through the campaign, we've tried depicting a repercussion of this, a life-altering repercussion for millions of children.”

While WHO promotes seven strategies to end violence against children, The Rakshin Project by Sakshi, a unique program in a pro-bono partnership with the

Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, aims to build the capacity of 40 Lakh Youth (18 to 22 yrs) pan-India, enabling them as preventers of gender-based violence and

child sexual abuse.

Natashja Rathore, Founder and CEO of SBOX by Sakshi states “As we celebrate the resilience with which we have addressed the challenges of this year, The

Rakshin Project’s on-ground initiatives coupled with SBOX’s communication initiatives, continue to work towards ensuring homes actually become ‘safe’.”