R for Rabbit ropes in Shriya Saran to promote their Pure & Beyond baby care range

D2C baby products brand R for Rabbit has announced its collaboration with Drishyam 2 actress Shriya Saran to promote their newly launched Pure & Beyond baby care range. The brand launched its ad campaign with Shriya Saran to highlight the importance of safety & purity when parents choosing the baby care products.

Shriya Saran also said, “As a mother I love R for Rabbit”. The brand launched Pure & Beyond baby care products with a core philosophy of "Purity of Nature, Backed by Science", developed products by naturally sourcing plant-based ingredients to ensure purity. They are also backed by numerous tests and extensive research to ensure the baby's safety, the campaign signifies the importance of pure ingredients and how baby care products can play a vital role in healthy growth of baby.

Kunal Popat, Founder, R for Rabbit, said, "R for Rabbit is known for developing innovative, quality and safe products for babies and kids. We truly envision meeting our end consumers' needs by giving them high quality products.Driving our brand values to every new parent, our new campaign ‘Choose purity'aptly signifies our loyalty to consumers. We believe that Shriya Saran, one of the leading Indian actresses and a wonderful mother, resonates beautifully with our newly launched Pure & Beyond range. We take huge pride in announcing our collaboration with her, as this journey will significantly strengthen our brand messaging across India. The campaign is well-versed in upgrading the brand identity of R for Rabbit. With this, we inspire the new-age parents to choose only safe and quality baby care products."

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)