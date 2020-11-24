PokerBaazi ropes in India's top comedians for 'Poker Face' challenge with a twist

PokerBaazi.com celebrated this festive season with their #PokerFaceJokerFace challenge. Associating with India’s top stand-up comedians who challenged each other with their jokes, PokerBaazi.com brought an exciting twist to the concept of a Poker Face lighting up the festivities for the audience with laughter.

The #PokerFaceJokerFace banter witnessed participation from comedy maestros Sapan Verma, KaneezSurka, Aakash Gupta, Vipul Goyal, Ashish Shakya, Karunesh Talwar, Harsh Gujral, Gaurav Kapoor, Shreeja Chaturvedi and Prashasti Singh. As a part of the challenge, these comedians were paired up in groups of two, trying to make each other laugh with their jokes. The goal of the challenge was to make the opponent laugh thereby making a JokerFace while they try to maintain a PokerFace. While the comics tried this fascinating game, their fans watched and enjoyed their challenge on social media.

Speaking on the challenge, Varun Ganjoo, Co-founder & Marketing Director of Baazi Games, parent group of PokerBaazi.com, said, “There is no better time than the festive season for a good game of Poker. While our audience is indulging in the game on PokerBaazi.com, we thought of bringing some more fun to them this year with a challenge that plays on the idea of Poker Face, the very heart of a poker game. This year has been a roller coaster ride for everyone, and we want to take every possible step towards bringing better experiences to our patrons. We are delighted that our association with some of the best stand-up comics in India has helped us add some light humour to the festivities and it is great to see the amazing response #PokerFaceJokerFace challenge has received on social media.”

With the festive season upon us, PokerBaazi.com has taken it a notch higher as they introduced the safest way to indulge in a game of poker with friends through the private table feature which has been highly appreciated by their userbase as well. Baazi Games wished their patrons a Happy Diwali through this video on their official Social Media handles which brought the new feature to the fore.

Sharing his excitement, one of India’s wittiest stand-up comedians, Vipul Goyal, said, “The idea behind this campaign allowed us to explore poker in a really fun manner and it was an exciting opportunity to let our creative juices flow. The #PokerFaceJokerFace Challenge is a fun initiative that will hopefully make this skill game more accessible to the public.”

Another great comedian who has showcased his talent in foreign countries as well, Karunesh Talwar, said, “Poker as a sport has been underestimated as it involves cards and money. However, the game is not just about luck unlike lot of other games played under the roof of a casino. All sports all over the world played professionally have the element of luck involved in it. Cricket, a sport which is considered a religion in our country, also has an element of luck involved in it with an outside edge carrying a fantastically bowled delivery to the boundaries. The same way Poker also has a similar amount of risk and can be avoided with a clear understanding of the game and stepping away from certain situations gauging how it may turn out to be. Nonetheless, in the long run, it is only the elite players with a greater understanding of the game who emerge triumphant”

Over the last 6 years, PokerBaazi.com has become a disruptive player in India’s online gaming category. Since its inception in 2014, it has created ripples in the Online Gaming Industry with the emergence of the brand as one of the most sought-after skill-based gaming platforms in the country. PokerBaazi.com is a member of the AIGF, duly following the Skill Games Charter vetted by experts in the field of law administration. It also complies with advertising rules and regulations laid out by IAMAI. The creation of a certified software and a safe and secure process of aiding the users to avail the rewards, has helped increase its loyal userbase to a whopping 1 Million registered users. These users are protected by PokerBaazi.com's stringent responsible gaming policies, along with tools incorporated into the platform for self-regulation such as limit-setting and self-exclusion.