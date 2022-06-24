Pitch CMO Summit Delhi 2022: Three panel discussions & a fireside chat on the agenda

The event will be held on June 29 from 11:30 AM at The Leela Ambience, Gurgaon

exchange4media Group is hosting the Delhi edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit 2022on-ground after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 29th of June, 2022 from 11:30 am onwards at The Leela Ambience, Gurgaon. The conclave is co-powered by ABP News, Fancode and Colors Marathi with DoubleVerify and Bobble AI being the Co-Gold Partners. The Innovation Partner for the summit is Xapads; Pixis and Kantar are the Associate Partners and ICFAI Group is the Knowledge Partner.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “Marketing In A Data-First World”.

The lineup and agenda of this edition of the Pitch CMO Summit Delhi 2022 are power-packed. Apart from various speaker sessions, the summit will also witness three panel discussions and a fireside chat.

The first panel discussion will be on the topic ‘Building Omnichannel Personalisation Using Data’. Increasing consumer touch-points and available data sources have made the marketers’ job more complex as they look to connect at every step of the consumer journey. Marketers need to be on their toes as they strategize their marketing initiatives to offer a personalized and seamless experience across multiple channels. In this panel discussion, ‘Building Omnichannel Personalisation Using Data’ we aim to explore how data can successfully unify and bring about a personalized customer journey across different touchpoints, building an Omni channel strategy, creating a seamless personalised experience, is Omni-channel personalization the future of marketing and is the focus increasingly on tech rather than on customer value?

The session chair for this panel will be Dr. Vibha Arora, Associate Dean, ICFAI Business School, Gurgaon and the panel members are:

Amit Gujral, CMO , JK Tyre

Sidhharth Dabhade, Managing Director, India, China & SAARC , MiQ

Rahul Talwar, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer , Max Life Insurance

Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing & Integrated Communications and Commercial Operations, South Asia, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting)

Parth Joshi, CMO , BharatPe

Around the world, the advertising industry is collectively moving toward a more privacy-friendly digital ecosystem that includes the elimination of third-party cookies and the ability to track personally identifiable information. While this is good news for our society as a whole, it has presented its share of challenges for marketers looking to reach relevant audiences. Marketers are now beginning to re-evaluate which metrics matter and which solutions are the most effective in a post-cookie world. Gazal Bajaj, Head - Media Management, Nestlé India will share insights on Reimagining Ad Measurement In A Post-Cookie World in conversation with Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales - India, DoubleVerify.

Another panel at the Pitch CMO Summit will be discussing ‘Data and Creativity: How They Can Work Together’. While data proliferation has aided brands to understand their customers and their needs better, data can also help brands and marketers in their creative process for ad campaigns and all marketing initiatives. In this panel discussion at the Pitch CMO Summit, we aim to understand how creativity can become data-driven and personalised by defining and executing a data-driven creative process to create customer-centric strategies? How can data fuel and enhance creativity and vice versa? Does reliance on data stifle gut instinct & creativity? Are creativity and data analytics exclusive of each other? With AI & ML progressively advancing day by day, will data-driven marketing take over creativity?

The session chair for this panel discussion will be Puneet Avasthi- Director, Specialist Businesses, Insights Division, Kantar and the panel members are:

Prasun Kumar, CMO, JustDial



Tabrez Alam , Chief Data and Strategy officer, Bobble.ai

Sasha Chhetri, AVP Marketing , Lenskart

Sumeli Chatterjee, Head - Integrated Marketing Experiences (IMX), India & Southwest Asia , Coca-Cola Company

Ruchika Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer , Luminous Power Technologies

Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing , MG Motor India

Finally, there will be a panel discussion on the topic Data & Sports – A Winning Partnership for Fans & Brands. The discussion will explore and aim to understand the role of big data in sports marketing and how with increased mobile penetration and cheaper data charges & OTT, what should be the new broadcast model? How can we better data analytics to micro-target viewers and acquire more consumer interactivity & action? How can brands look at tapping into an expanded and more diverse audience including female personalisation on a large scale and more.

The session chair for this panel discussion is Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith India and the panel members are:

Shankar Iyer, Associate Director, Category Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India

Snehil Gautam, CMO, Housing.com, PropTiger.com & Makaan.com

Stay tuned as we reveal the details of more speakers speaking at the Pitch CMO Summit 2022 on Wednesday, 29th June 2022 from 11:30 AM onwards. Registration on the day of the event will commence at 10:30 AM.

