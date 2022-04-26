PhonePe onboards Dulquer Salmaan & Samantha Prabhu as brand ambassadors for the South

Digital payments platform PhonePe today has onboarded the popular duo of Dulquer Salmaan and Samantha Prabhu as brand ambassadors for the southern markets and has announced the launch of an integrated multimedia campaign for 2-wheeler insurance. The pan-India campaign comprising 6 ad films aims to drive category creation and consideration for Bike insurance renewals on the PhonePe platform.

Apart from Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt, PhonePe has onboarded the duo Salmaan and Prabhu to cater to audiences in the southern markets. The campaign uses creatives specially crafted for Hindi speaking audiences starring Aamir & Alia, while for the south markets of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the campaign features Dulquer and Samantha. In addition to being associate sponsors of the Tata IPL broadcast on TV, the campaign will run across TV, OTT, digital, print and social media platforms till July 2022.

Using humour to get the key message across, the campaign explores the relationship between bikers and traffic cops across India with the backdrop of popular songs acting as commentary on the interactions between them. The campaign aims to encourage bikers to avoid any hassle and fines while riding by simply buying bike insurance. The campaign also shows how buying insurance with PhonePe is easy, simple, affordable, and just takes a few taps on the smartphone.

Here's the TVC:

Commenting on the launch of this new campaign, Ramesh Srinivasan, Director of Brand Marketing, PhonePe said, “In the last 6 months we have marketed our insurance products by redefining insurance storytelling and taking a light-hearted approach to pitch functional products to consumers. Extending the pitch of ‘No tension insurance on PhonePe’, we have now launched a campaign focused on 2-wheeler insurance. While bike insurance is mandatory by law, many times bike owners tend to overlook this requirement. This campaign aims to change this current customer behaviour and encourage them to ride lawfully and without tension. We also continue to invest in our audience’s needs and instead of having one campaign for all markets, we have crafted separate campaigns - for north and south markets with a full 360 media mix. This is with a larger goal to drive consideration for Bike insurance renewals on the PhonePe platform.”

