Peshwa Acharya joins Ampersand Group

Peshwa Acharya has joined Ampersand Group, an end-to-end solution provider for education, where he will be heading its marketing, sales and revenue departments.

An industry veteran, Acharya was the chief marketing officer at Sterling Holiday Resort Limited for over four and a half years. He a vast experience of around 28 years across Consumer Products & Consumer Services such as FMCG, Retail, Telecom, E-Commerce, Hospitality and Education.

Archarya, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta, has held various leadership portfolios for brands like P&G, RB, Pepsico, Reliance, etc