Peshwa Acharya joins Ampersand Group

Acharya will be heading the school management services provider's marketing, sales and revenue departments

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 1:03 PM
peshwa

Peshwa Acharya has joined Ampersand Group, an end-to-end solution provider for education, where he will be heading its marketing, sales and revenue departments.

An industry veteran, Acharya was the chief marketing officer at Sterling Holiday Resort Limited for over four and a half years. He a vast experience of around 28 years across Consumer Products & Consumer Services such as FMCG, Retail, Telecom, E-Commerce, Hospitality and Education.

Archarya, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta, has held various leadership portfolios for brands like P&G, RB, Pepsico, Reliance, etc

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Chief marketing officer Peshwa Acharya Ampersand Group
Show comments
You May Also Like
ASICS My Comeback Story

ASICS’ new campaign celebrates ‘Comeback Stories’ of athletes
4 hours ago

essence

Companies to prioritise services over products in marketing: Essence report
9 hours ago

e4m webinar

Rajnish Ahuja & Bhupendra Chaubey to be on e4m webinar eNewsNext today
1 day ago