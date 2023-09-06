Pampers unveils new #DekhKeHiMaanege campaign

CashKaro, a cashback & coupons app, has announced its collaboration with actress Genelia Deshmukh as its brand ambassador.

“With her dynamic and relatable personality, Genelia is set to connect deeply with millions of online shoppers from all over India including the brand's existing users, further amplifying CashKaro’s influence and impact,” the company said in a release.

As part of this collaboration, CashKaro has released a 360-degree advertising campaign featuring Genelia, which entails a narrative on how shopping via CashKaro will help users earn extra Cashback that they can transfer to their bank. A series of 3 films encapsulates this value proposition of CashKaro in a humorous manner, with Genelia and 3 of her family members, providing relatability amongst today’s audience.

“Through this strategic campaign, CashKaro aims to expand its current user base of 20 million to over 100 million users, over the next few years. Together, the cashback leader and Genelia are well-positioned to inspire and completely transform the way India shops online, setting new standards of value-driven and rewarding consumer experiences,” read the release.

Commenting on the announcement, Rohan Bhargava, Co-Founder, CashKaro & EarnKaro said, “We are delighted to welcome Genelia Deshmukh to the CashKaro family. Her infectious energy, authenticity, and widespread appeal make her the perfect ambassador for CashKaro, as we continue our journey of reshaping the online shopping experience for millions of Indians. This partnership starts a new and exciting chapter as we remain committed to our promise of offering our users unmatched value, convenience, and savings.”

Further adding to this, Swati Bhargava, Co-Founder, CashKaro & EarnKaro said, “Our association with Genelia will further solidify CashKaro as the country’s go-to savings destination for shoppers. Through this campaign, our attempt is to build awareness about CashKaro and demonstrate how it is super easy to save 1000s every month via CashKaro. Online shoppers can get extra Cashback from us on top of all Diwali sale discounts, and that’s why this campaign is rightly called #CashKaroAishKaro!”