Paint brand Sheenlac signs A R Rahman as brand ambassador

Paint brand Sheenlachas roped in music composer A R Rahman as its brand ambassador. Rahman will participate in a series of campaigns, and ads across TV, print, digital, and other media to promote Sheenlac’s range of wood, protective, floor, industrial, and automotive coating products.

“In the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, special focus will be given to campaigns that are aimed at creating awareness about Sheenlac’s superior quality protective paints products for homes, workspaces, and organizations. These product ranges are endowed with antiviral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties as well as air-purifying and self-cleaning properties for healthy and protective interiors,” the company said.

“Sheenlac believes that its association with A R Rahman, who has a large and growing following across the world, will help it consolidate its leadership position in India, and fuel its forays into overseas markets,” it said.

Commenting on the two-time academy award winner coming on board, Sudhir Peter, Managing Director, Sheenlac Paints Limited, said, “With immense pride and pleasure, we announce our association with A R Rahman. He is a natural fit for our brand, which is committed to innovation, transformation, and tech adoption. The Oscar, Grammy and BAFTA award winning musical genius is credited with integrating Eastern classical music with new electronic sounds and technology. His apt use of technology and state-of-the-art techniques to make the sounds unique, different, and novel has made him a world icon in music. Rahman’s celebrated brand of music is in tandem with Sheenlac’s philosophy of being technology-driven and creative in bringing quality products to customers. This alignment is what makes our collaboration with him, both poetic and meaningful.”

In his comments on being a face of Sheenlac, A R Rahman, said, “I am glad to represent Sheenlac, a brand that has transformed itself and grown multifold over many decades. Sheenlac, with its commitment to quality and innovation, is emerging as a leader in India and abroad. I look forward to this creative partnership.”

