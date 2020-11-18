News18 Network & BJYU'S join hands to honour young geniuses of India

News18 Network announced its partnership with BYJU’S to launch a national campaign for showcasing, recognizing and inspiring young geniuses in different fields across the country. The centrepiece of the campaign will be a weekly episodic show that will air on TV beginning in January and ending in March 2021. Each episode will feature child prodigies scouted and selected by the news network’s editorial team from across different fields such as academics, performing arts, technology, and sports.

“We believe it is important to celebrate child prodigies who have through their gift, grit and determination attained mastery of their field at a very young age. Their stories will inspire children all over to follow their passion, work hard, and ultimately strive for excellence & creativity in their chosen field”, says Mayank Jain, CEO – Hindi news cluster, Network18.

Young Genius kickstarted on Children’s Day with a “Call for entry” promotional campaign. The final selected young geniuses will be featured in a weekly show that will air from January to March 2021 and will air across 18 different channels of the network.

“We want to be a platform that showcases prodigious talent in this country using the might of our television news network reaching 50cr+ viewers. We aim to institute ‘Young Genius’ as a multi-year platform that serves to inspire creativity, innovation and excellence in our future generation”, added Mayank.

“At BYJU’S, we have always believed that every child is unique in their own way, talented in their own space and should be encouraged and inspired to learn at their own pace and style. And BYJU'S Young Genius aims to be a national platform that showcases spirited youngsters who have excelled in fields of their choosing - in turn inspiring children across India to pursue their passion and strive for excellence. This endeavour is in line with the underlying essence of BYJU’S vision - to encourage, motivate and spur children to keep learning and keep improving. This collaboration is poised to recognize some brilliant young talents of India, encourage many more to start their own journeys and is one more step in the right direction for BYJU’S to create holistic learning and growth experiences for children”, says Atit Mehta, VP Marketing, BYJU’S.

News18 Network has been at the forefront of catalyzing change and its strength lies in impactful journalism. Its shows have inspired change other than questioning the concerned authorities on issues that matter to the general public. The campaign has begun across all channels of News18 Network, Digital properties and History TV18 and as it grows in momentum, will reach out to different stakeholders across the country.