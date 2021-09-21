Maruti Suzuki reiterates brand promise of fuel efficiency in new campaign

‘Kam Se Kaam Banega’ build on the innate need of Indian consumers to expect maximum fuel efficiency without compromising on performance

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, introduces ‘Kam Se Kaam Banega’, an integrated campaign to celebrate three decades of leadership in offering the country’s most fuel-efficient cars. The 360- campaign tastefully carries forward the narrative on ‘fuel-efficiency’ - an extension of Maruti Suzuki’s ‘People Technology’ campaign which celebrates innovations and technologies that delight customers.

‘Kam Se Kaam Banega’ draws inspiration from the innate need of Indian consumer to expect maximum fuel efficiency from cars without compromising on performance and safety. A testimony to the same is the fact that “Fuel Efficiency” is one of the most important parameters while making the car purchase decision.

Maruti Suzuki over the years has offered country’s most fuel-efficient cars across all segments. Working in close partnership with the parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, Maruti Suzuki India Limited is committed to promote environmentally friendly products.

Technological innovations like Smart Hybrid, S-CNG, K-Series engines and HEARTECT platform etc. have helped the company to offer fuel-efficient products along with meeting other changing consumer requirements. Maruti Suzuki has recorded up to 30% improvement in fuel-efficiency across its product range in last decade.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)