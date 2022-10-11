e4m MarTech India Conference 2022 to decode digital transformations through technology

The brightest minds from the industry will convene on October 14, 2022, to discuss the dynamic world of martech

The digital landscape of India has been transformed with the advent of affordable smartphones, cheap data and platforms in regional languages.

With customers spending more time online, businesses also have to match steps with them in order to stay relevant by adapting to changing consumer behaviour and expectations. They have to transform existing technology, structures and method of working to adapt to these evolving needs.

Businesses who are keen to have their finger on the consumer’s pulse turn to martech to help them stay relevant in today’s fast-paced world. It helps brands understand what consumers want and explains various touch points to create personalised experiences for them.

To delve deeper into the everchanging world of martech, the exchange4media Group has curated the third edition of the MarTech India Conference, on October 14, 2022 at The Leela, Gurgaon. The theme of the event is "Driving Digital Transformation Through MarTech."

The event is co-powered by WebEngage. Bobble AI, ReBid and BrightCove are the co-gold partners.

The best martech minds will convene to discuss topics like Metaverse, emerging martech trends, personalization, future-proofing digital marketing, video and social entertainment, and leveraging customer data and social listening strategies.

Some of our speakers include: Deepak Bakshi, MD, Accenture Strategy & Consulting, India, Atin Chhabra,Global Vice President, Digital Marketing & Media, Schneider Electric , Anindita Das Veluri, Director – Marketing, Adobe India, Deepika Warrier, Chief Marketing Officer, DIAGEO India, Ripunjay Bararia,CTO & Co-founder, Sugarbox Networks , Ankur Gattani,VP-Growth and Marketing,Webengage, Kashyap Kompella,CEO, RPA2AI Research, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki, Vidya Kailasam Hangal,Consumer Digital Lead, Mondelez International, Sachin Vashistha,CMO, Paisa Bazaar, Prasun Kumar,CMO,Just Dial, Ashish Aggarwal, VP Growth, Bharat Pe, Sangeet Agarwal, Head of Product and Design - Housing.com, Sai Thota, Head, Digital Marketing, FNP, Anil Pandit, Senior VP, Lead –Precision, Publicis Media, Rajiv Dingra ,Founder and CEO, ReBid, Francis Rodrigues,SVP- Ecommerce & Digital Marketing, HDFC Life, Amit Midha,Digital Head,Oppo, Anuja Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer, Mamaearth, Dattatray Shivaji Katkar,Sales Director,Brightcove, Saikat Sinha, Head -Digital Marketing and Transformation, Lenovo, Bharat Khatri,Chief Digital Officer, APAC, Omnicom Media Group, David Raab,Founder, The CDP Institute, Sarthak Seth,SVP, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Tata Realty, Ashish Tiwari, CMO ,Home Credit India, Lokendra Saini,COO,Ease my Trip, Gagan Arora,SVP Brand and Marketing,Pristyn Care, Saurabh Agrawal,SVP Analytics and CRM,Lenskart, Soumya Mohanty,Managing Director and Chief Client Officer- South Asia,Insights Division,Kantar, Shankar Iyer,Associate Director,Marketing,Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt Ltd, Saumya Rathor,Associate Director,Marketing,Pepsi Cola, Gazal Bajaj ,Head,Media Management,Nestle, Niraj Ruparel, Head Of Mobile & Emerging Tech - Groupm India and Apoorv Durga, Vice President, Research & Advisory at Real Story Group.

Click here to view the agenda for the event.

Don’t forget to register for the event to get an in-depth insight into what drives this dynamic world and how martech can help brands connect better with their customers.

