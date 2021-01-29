Lowe Lintas Delhi bags creative mandate for OLX Autos

OLX Autos, the automobile business of OLX India and India’s leading pre-owned omnichannel marketplace, has recently appointed Lowe Lintas as its agency. The Delhi office of Lowe Lintas has won this business on the back of its robust understanding of the Indian consumer, strong experience with auto brands and the repertoire of work done for OLX in the past. The agency's scope primarily includes delivering offline and digital communication for the brand, amongst other responsibilities.

Launched late last year, OLX Autos aims to provide easy and clear solutions for the Used Cars market by integrating the offline and online car buying experience. In the Indian pre-owned car market, which still remains mostly unorganised, ease and transparency are crucial for any brand to thrive. OLX Autos plans to bring transparency, trust and harmony to the entire car buying experience by way of technological innovations and consumer-centric initiatives.

Commenting on its association with Lowe Lintas, Sapna Arora, Regional Head for OLX Autos Brand, CMO (India), Head Public Relations (India) said: "We are delighted to welcome Lowe Lintas on board OLX, especially as we expand our retail presence and online autos marketplace business across India to solidify OLX Autos as India’s leading omnichannel pre-owned automobile marketplace. The consumer-centric approach of Lowe Lintas will enable us to extend our connection with the existing consumer base while also tapping into a newer consumer base of first-time car owners. We look forward to delighting our consumers, dealer partners and automobile ecosystem with memorable brand campaigns that have made OLX a household brand across India."

Lowe Lintas will develop integrated campaigns with an objective to fulfil the brand's vision to become the most-trusted choice for car buyers and sellers in India.

Excited about the win, Naveen Gaur, Deputy CEO, Lowe Lintas said: "OLX and Lowe Lintas have had a great relationship, and the work we did in past still resonates with people today. It is great to be on board with them again for their Autos business. They appreciate our skill set when it comes to understanding the Indian consumer, insights, strategy and expertise in a digital consumption world. We look forward to creating powerful work on OLX Autos in the coming year."

