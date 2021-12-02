Lancer Capital forays into cricket, acquires UAE T20 league franchise

Lancer Capital has made its first-ever historic foray into cricket by acquiring a franchise in the UAE T20 league.

Lancer Capital has investments in a variety of best-in-class assets. The Chairman of Lancer Capital, Avie Glazer, is an owner of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Glazer has also been the Co-Chairman of Manchester United since 2005. Manchester United have won more trophies than any other club in English football.

Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE T20 League Chairmanand Vice Chairman Emirates Cricket Board said; “I am very excited to welcome Mr. Glazer to the UAE T20 Family! To have a partner who has invested into sports properties with a long term investment perspective is a testament to the strength of the UAE T20 League’s Business Model and its value proposition to its stakeholders and an ode to the UAE as the destination of choice for global sports events.”

Avram Glazer, Chairman of Lancer Capital LLC said; “I am very excited to be a part of UAE T20 at its formation. UAE T20 promises to be a world class event that will be transformative to the growth of cricket in the Emirates.”

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board said; “We are extremely pleased that a legendary sports owner like Avie Glazer has chosen to partner with the UAE T20 League. This is a resounding thumbs up to the unique opportunity that the UAE T20 league offers to experienced and established sports business owners. Our partnership with Lancer Capital will enable us to combine fans of the two widely followed sports – football and cricket – in a never done before manner”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)