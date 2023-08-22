Kartik Aaryan is the face of Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel

Dabur India Ltd has recently signed on current youth heartthrob Kartik Aaryan as the face of its newly launched gel toothpaste- Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel. This extension on the powerhouse mother brand “Dabur Red” which is the World’s No.1 Ayurvedic Toothpaste brand present in every 1 in 3 households in India will further strengthen the franchise penetration, especially among the younger Indian population.

The launch communication, conceptualized by Ogilvy India, is targeted at Genz & Millennials and portrays the integral role of personal hygiene, and especially, oral hygiene, can play in boosting one's self-confidence. The 360 -degree campaign is kick starting with Print and will be followed by TV & Digital.

Abhishek Jugran, Vice President– Marketing, Dabur India said “I'm incredibly proud to announce the launch of Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel. Embracing innovation and customer-centricity, our new launch represents a leap towards redefining excellence in the freshness segment in toothpaste. Infused with 5 Natural Activs like wintergreen oil and mint, the product delivers a unique taste of being mild sweet & spicy, with a burst of minty deep freshness. It is clinically proven to deliver 4 times better freshness compared to ordinary toothpaste .With Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel, one can imagine a refreshing breeze sweeping through your mouth with every brush, awakening your senses and leaving you with an invigorating chill. We have the most dynamic and vibrant youth icon, Kartik Aaryan who perfectly embodies the values of our brand to make this launch a roaring success. The launch of Red Bae Fresh Gel Toothpaste marks a new milestone in Dabur's commitment to providing innovative and effective oral care products”Top of Form.

Speaking on the occasion, Kartik Aaryan said “I am delighted to be part of the Dabur family. Dabur Red is an iconic and trusted brand from the House of Dabur. I am very excited to launch their latest Gel toothpaste offering “Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel” which represents youthfulness, attraction, energy and confidence with a tinge of desi factor which is completely in sync with my personality. I'm excited with this association and look forward to reaching the audiences with our launch creative communicating the brand's "irresistible freshness" message very effectively.

Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North) added, "Dabur is constantly innovating products that appeal to today’s youth. Dabur Red BAE Fresh Gel achieves this with a lively and fun campaign that perfectly highlights our clutter-breaking ‘Saason ka Perfume’ concept, which is inspired by Gen Z’s desire to create an everlasting impression by always looking, smelling and feeling good. Dabur’s 12-hour freshness promise with this product further solidifies our concept. The campaign is brought to life by the effervescent Kartik Aaryan.”

Augustus Daniel, Head of Marketing-Oral Care, highlighted, "Gels is the second largest sub-segment in toothpaste category. Our new launch, Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel, is meticulously crafted with Gen Z and Millennials in mind - from the brand name to the product & proposition. 'BAE - Before Anyone Else' captures the essence of a close friend or partner, while 'irresistible freshness' appeals to youth aiming to leave a lasting impact in every interaction. Backed by youth icon Kartik Aaryan's endorsement, our 360-degree campaign across TV, print, and digital platforms aims to win hearts of India’s youth"

