Kareena, Kiara and Suhana celebrate nuances of beauty in campaign for Tira

Britannia Timepass launches advertising campaign for its new product line. Developed by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, the latest campaign for the 'Britannia Timepass' product line gives the perfect solution for how to enjoy the ‘Chatpatang’ flavours of the product and not do any ‘Utpatang Timepass’.

There is a growing market for organised snacks, which include packaged and branded snack products. The organised snack market in India is diverse, and new products and categories continue to emerge as consumer preferences evolve. Britannia Timepass perfectly aligns with evolving consumer expectations with a wide range of variants. Its distinctive, unique flavour sets it apart from competitors, and the campaign aims to create a sensorial experience around this unique flavour and format combination.

Rajneet Kohli, CEO & Executive Director, Britannia Industries said, “As a part of the Britannia’s vision to become a Responsible Global Total Foods Company, we remain committed to creating distinct and memorable snacking experiences for our consumers by providing them, the best quality & delightful products like the new range from Britannia Timepass. In this brand new ad campaign, our creative partner, Lowe Lintas has captured the essence of everyday peculiarities that can arise from idle moments.”

He added, “In a world of imperfections, we are glad to introduce the perfect snack for a perfect timepass', wherein, we are inviting consumers to enjoy the moment (however difficult) with a smile with our Timepass salted snacks range. In this engaging campaign, we invite consumers to embrace the fun in our daily lives and couple that with 'Chatpatang Timepass’. Our comprehensive Timepass range has something for all palates in the form of fun sticks and groovy chips, each flavour has a unique snappy bite that you just can’t resist.”

Taking cues from the quirks of everyday life, including misguided advice, moments of boredom, and random suggestions, this ad film playfully showcases the natural tendency of minds to come up with mischievous ideas. In the delightful multi-film campaign, the creative team has smartly used satire to convey the message of steering such wayward thoughts in a deliciously tempting direction—by indulging in Britannia's irresistible new range of 'Chatpatang' snacks.

Saurabh Dikshit, Executive Director at Lowe Lintas, said, “For a brand with a name like Timepass, any run-of-the-mill story just wouldn’t make the cut. That was our cue to do a fun campaign with a ‘Chatpatang’ twist. The core thought being that when one sits idle, and there’s nothing better to do, the mind can only think of random things. In those times, we said, choose ‘Chatpatang’ every time the mind wants to do something ‘Utpatang’.”