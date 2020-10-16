How GSK leveraged Quora to spread vaccination awareness

GSK recently observed a disturbing pattern among the masses to skip vaccinations amid COVID-19 pandemic. To create awareness about the importance of various types of vaccines as well as timely vaccinations to maintain the good health of children, GSK created an online awareness campaign on Quora. The aim was to get maximum traffic driven to the website where Q&As relating to the importance of vaccinations, types of vaccinations, and consequences of non-vaccinating are already placed for the audience to peruse.

GSK chose Quora to launch this campaign in March when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. Quora is one of the highest quality channels with a user base of over 100 million. This resulted in gaining a focused audience to the website generating solid leads as the targeted audience were the people actively seeking a solution for vaccinations during the ongoing pandemic.

While speaking about the campaign, Mayank Khaneja, Group Head (Paid Media, Performics.Resultrix) said, “Quora is one of the highest quality channels which can be determined by the rate of CTRs and the click to visit, which is high. The usual click to visit on the display network platforms usually drops less than 40 to 50%, however, we noticed that on Quora there have been good CTRs as well as click to visits rate.”

GSK achieved their business goals & media goals all the while achieving an even more important goal of reaching and educating their audience. They gained good frequency in delivering higher impression and CTR at a good CTV which are rarely seen on other social and advertising platforms.