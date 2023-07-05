Gen AI is the answer to every marketer’s prayer: Anuradha Sehgal, Coforge
Sehgal, CMO, Coforge, opens up about the brand’s $1billion campaign, and the intricacies of managing marketing for B2B companies and IT service sector
Anuradha Sehgal, the CMO of Coforge, a global digital services and solutions provider, speaks to us about the company achieving achieved a revenue milestone of $1bn in FY 23. She also sheds light on its campaign “We earned the third comma”.
“Coforge is now a billion-dollar IT services company. Reaching a billion USD takes vision, hard work and staying power. Of a collective. We are proud, both of the milestone and of the collective,” says Sehgal.
Excerpts from the interview:
Shed some light on the planning and execution of the “We earned the third comma campaign” - $1 billion milestone - social media execution and its importance. What was the impact of the campaign?
Reaching a $1 Bn milestone is a momentous milestone in any company’s journey - it takes vision, hard work and staying power. We decided to celebrate not just the achievement but the collective effort that went into achieving it.
We may have a legacy of 32 years, but the Coforge brand is less than 3 years old! We adopted our new identity, Coforge in August 2020. In the period that followed, which included the pandemic, our sole focus was on building our business and supporting our clients.
Our hard work paid off and we hit the 1 bn USD revenue. However, awareness of the Coforge brand beyond our existing clients, partners, investors and employees was still relatively limited.
We saw this milestone as the perfect opportunity to create awareness about our company and our work, build our brand and create a sense of pride among our team – all vital for our journey ahead.
In the run-up to the milestone, we revamped our brand identity with a refreshed, and more contemporary logo and visual design. We refreshed our digital assets, enhanced our presence on social media, engaged with media to showcase our expertise and significantly improved the level and quality of engagement with all our stakeholders.
To announce our milestone achievement, we conceptualised a campaign “We earned the third comma”. We kept the communication sharp, the tone direct and the design modern and minimalistic, in line with our brand values.
Coforge is now a billion-dollar IT services company. Reaching a billion USD takes vision, hard work and staying power. Of a collective. We are proud, both of the milestone and of the collective.
Our campus in Greater Noida serves as the nerve centre for our global delivery operations. Delhi NCR contains the largest number of Coforge employees in India. We mounted an eight-week outdoor campaign on select high-impact sites that offered visibility to a wider audience of professionals and corporates – digital screens inside all three of the Delhi airport terminals, signages around the airport and in Cyber hub, Gurugram. At our Greater Noida Campus, we wrapped a 90 ft high wall emblazoned with the 1 bn dollar message.
We took up print ads in leading Indian financial dailies and business magazines.
“Coforge is People. Coforge is Growth.” We proved that this wasn’t just a slogan. The announcement of our milestone achievement was accompanied by the announcement of iPads for every single employee to commemorate the milestone. Social media was flooded with happy photos and videos of employees receiving and unboxing their iPads. The initiative was recognised by the media and the industry as a remarkable gesture, especially at a time when global technology firms were facing recessionary headwinds.
At the Coforge Media Meet held in Delhi, Coforge leadership team engaged in face-to-face interactions with media persons and offered insights into our success – our vertical and technology focus, our impact on business, our best-in-class employee retention rates, our people focus, our awards and recognitions. In the days following the announcement, there were more than 300 stories on Coforge in the media.
We followed it up with a Global Analysts & Advisors Meet in New York, and an Investors meet in Mumbai within weeks. We are planning to hold similar events in Sydney and London.
We launched a six-week social media campaign across LinkedIn, FB and Instagram which featured testimonials from our clients and partners, messages from our leaders and employees – authentic content that communicated our differentiated capabilities, our strengths, our values, our people, our diversity, and life at Coforge. On LinkedIn, our posts garnered 2.3mn impressions, 333k visitors visited our profile and 165k people engaged with our posts.
What is the significance of Influencer marketing for a B2B IT company like Coforge?
Analysts and advisors have long played a crucial role as influencers in the IT industry by providing industry insights, thought leadership, vendor evaluations, decision-making support, validation, and market education. Their expertise and recommendations significantly impact the perception and success of IT services providers.
Technology partners play an influencer role by providing technology expertise, joint solution development, market validation, co-marketing opportunities, sales enablement, access to customer networks, and collaboration in innovation and R&D. Their expertise helps IT services companies stay at the forefront of technology trends and deliver innovative solutions to their clients.
Events bring together industry professionals and experts, providing businesses with valuable insights into market trends, emerging technologies and industry challenges. They provide unique opportunities for businesses to connect, engage, and influence their target audience.
Investors are key influencers as they provide funding, financial support, industry expertise, strategic partnerships, brand reputation, market validation, media exposure and access to crucial networks. B2B companies can leverage the influence and connections of their investors to establish credibility, attract key stakeholders and accelerate their growth.
The most important influencers for a B2B company are its clients. Prospective clients often consider the experiences of existing clients when evaluating the reputation and trustworthiness of a B2B company. Long standing client relationships of significant value serve as a testament to a firm’s ability to deliver innovation and value over a long period of time.
Last but not the least, positive employee advocacy can significantly influence how the company is perceived and can contribute to building a strong and positive brand image. Employees who feel valued, informed and engaged within the company are its best advocates. Positive employee experiences, testimonials and word-of-mouth recommendations influence perceptions of the company as an attractive employer and help in attracting the best talent.
What are the key trends in marketing technology (Martech)?
The Martech tool captivating all marketers today is Generative AI. Marketers are thrilled by the multitude of possibilities it presents all at once! With its unprecedented ability to generate content, images, social media messages, videos, audios, write codes and even design websites in direct response to briefs typed out in a tab, Gen AI is the answer to every marketer’s every prayer! If you can write a well-defined brief and have the expertise to evaluate a creative, congratulations! you now have a world-class, multi-skilled creative bench at your beck and call.
I think it would be safe to say that Gen AI will either transform every Martech tool that exists today or replace it.
Havas acquires digital marketing and comms agency PivotRoots
The acquisition will allow Havas Media India to tap into PivotRoots’ deep understanding of the Indian market and enhance its capabilities
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 12:48 PM | 3 min read
Havas has announced the acquisition of digital marketing and communications agency PivotRoots. The network’s latest acquisition comes at a time when Havas Media India is experiencing a period of impressive growth and represents Havas’ commitment to positioning the network for expansion in this key market.
Launched in 2016 by co-founders Shibu Shivanandan, Hetal Khalsa, Dhruvi Joshi, and Yogesh Khanchandani, PivotRoots is one of the fastest-growing marketing and communications agencies, providing cutting-edge solutions to clients across a wide range of industries in India and the UAE. PivotRoots has worked with brands like Amazon Prime Video, Swiggy, Hindustan Unilever, Disney, Bisleri, Medlife, Urban Company, among others. Being a fully integrated agency, PivotRoots is a leading provider of solutions in brand and performance marketing, UI/UX, digital content creation, and marketing technology through its recently launched division PivotConsult.
The acquisition will allow Havas Media India to tap into PivotRoots’ deep understanding of the Indian market and enhance its capabilities in the rapidly growing digital advertising space. By combining PivotRoots' local expertise with the group's global resources, PivotRoots will be able to deliver best-in-class digital marketing solutions at scale.
The addition of PivotRoots strengthens HMGI’s powerful roster of agencies and specialized divisions which includes media networks Havas Media and Arena Media; specialist brands Havas Market, Havas Programmatic Hub, Havas Analytics, Socialyse, and Havas Media Tribes; and the recently launched global offering, Havas Play. PivotRoots’ state-of-art digital capabilities, supplemented with Havas Media's meaningful media experiences (Mx) approach will allow HMGI to offer a unique audience-first data-driven solution to the clients. This acquisition not only bolsters Havas' position in the industry but also demonstrates the company's commitment to staying ahead of the competition by investing in cutting-edge technologies and innovative strategies.
"We are thrilled to welcome PivotRoots to the Havas family," said Yannick Bolloré, Chairman of Vivendi, and Chairman & CEO of Havas. “The acquisition is part of our broader strategy to expand our presence in lighthouse markets around the world. With a global network that spans over 100 countries, Havas is well-positioned to help clients reach audiences wherever they are.”
Bolloré elaborated, "We see tremendous potential in India, and we are committed to investing in actions and efforts that help us actualize and leverage this potential meaningfully. This acquisition will further strengthen not only Havas Media India's and Havas India’s position in the country where PivotRoots primarily operates, which is one of the fastest-growing digital advertising markets in the world, but also add a specialized edge to Havas Media Network, and to Havas as a whole.”
Shibu Shivanandan, Founder and Managing Director, PivotRoots, said, "We are excited to be part of Havas Media India. We share a common vision for the future of advertising, and by combining our expertise and talent we can deliver better solutions, services and results to our clients. We are proud of what we have achieved at PivotRoots so far, and we look forward to the next chapter in our journey."
"I'm delighted to welcome Shibu and the PivotRoots team to the Havas Family”, said, Rana Barua, CEO, Havas India. He further added, “This acquisition comes at an extremely interesting time for Havas India, which has undergone a complete transformation in recent years and has seen unprecedented growth and success. The addition of PivotRoots and their capabilities, advanced analytics and technology, and a new perspective on creativity and innovation distinguishes Havas Media India in the industry in meeting the evolving needs of its clients and succeeding in an increasingly competitive and extremely dynamic market.”
Meet the marketing mavericks
In this feature, we highlight ace marketers who were honoured as part of the Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 list
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 12:45 PM | 3 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the third edition of Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 Awards on Wednesday, June 14, in Delhi. The awards recognised and felicitated young marketers and game-changers for their innovative contributions to the industry.
Anushree Ghosh (25)
Brand Manager - Bingo! Mad Angles, ITC Limited ((Foods Business Division)
Anushree Ghosh is a talented marketer, captivating orator, aspiring mythologist and the driving force behind one of the most humorous brands in the FMCG space - Bingo! Mad Angles. With her fiery passion and a PGDM degree from XLRI Jamshedpur, specializing in Marketing, Ghosh is redefining the game as a Brand Manager.
Her expertise lies in FMCG Foods - Salty Snacks, where she orchestrated India's Biggest IP - Bingo! Comedy Adda. The show garnered 37 mn+ TV views and an additional 11 mn+ on Hotstar, solidifying her reputation as a trailblazer. However, her achievements extend beyond the screen! Her award-winning campaigns, like the Mad Angles Holi Filter, have captured the industry's attention.
She understands the finicky and flirtatious nature of the snacking industry, where trials abound, but brand loyalty is hard to come by. Her launch of Street Bites has not only expanded the industry's horizons but has also redefined the snacking experience, beckoning consumers to embark on an unforgettable gastronomic journey.
What sets Anushree apart from the crowd is her innate ability to harness the power of truth in marketing. She revived Bingo! Mad Angles with a remarkable 37% growth and produced Bingo! Comedy Adda Season 2, generating over 50 mn views across digital and mainstream TV platforms. Her inquisitive nature drives her to constantly seek knowledge and seek inspiration from the world around her. She values personal growth and self-reflection, often exploring new avenues for personal development.
Divya Patel (26)
Brand Manager - Mia by Tanishq, Titan Company Limited
Born and raised in Ahmedabad, 26-year-old Divya Patel is a skilled Brand Manager at Titan Company Limited. He is a connoisseur of the Indian consumer psyche, leading the charge for the exquisite jewellery brand, Mia by Tanishq. Passionate about consumer insights, fashion, trends, and innovation, Divya keeps his finger on the pulse of macroeconomics. He believes in using fashion as a means of expression for positive societal change - a true representation of fashion with a purpose!
As a marketing professional, Divya unleashes his creative powers across all platforms. TV, print, digital, PR. With his sharp intuition and meticulous research, he crafts campaigns that resonate with consumers on a profound level. In his words, it's like reading the fashion-forward minds of consumers.
At Titan Company Limited, Divya is one of the leading lights for Mia by Tanishq. He's revolutionizing the brand and empowering women like never before. With his strategic prowess, he's crafting campaigns that make a lasting impact and scream ‘emancipation of women’.
Divya isn't just about work and no play; he is a man of diverse interests. He is an international FIDE-rated chess player and Gujarat State Champion several times between 2002-2013. His love for Bollywood music translates into energetic jamming sessions with his wife during weekends. As an avid traveller and adventure enthusiast, Divya has explored 21 countries and is always up for an exciting adventure.
SRK may not renew endorsement deal with Byju’s: Reports
The actor has been associated with the brand since 2017
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 10:35 AM | 1 min read
Byju's may not renew its endorsement deal with Shah Rukh Khan, according to media reports.
As per a report on Economic Times, the actor's team was "hesitant to continue the association with the brand".
SRK has been endorsing the brand since 2017.
The edtech company is going through a rough patch due to defaulting on an interest payment of $40 million over its loan of $1.2 billion.
It has also laid off nearly 1,000 employees from the sales and marketing teams.
Byju's co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran recently wrote to his employees saying that the layoffs at the company were taken as a 'last resort', media networks have reported quoting the mail.
Shark Aman Gupta to lead jury at BW Disrupt 40Under40 2023
The jury for the seventh edition of BW Disrupt 40Under40 will be chaired by entrepreneur, shark and a previous winner, Aman Gupta, honouring innovative young entrepreneurs
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
The highly anticipated BW Disrupt 40Under40 returns for its seventh edition, to recognise the most innovative and impactful entrepreneurs under the age of 40 who are working towards revolutionary ideas and endeavours in the entrepreneurial world.
Adding an element of excitement, we are thrilled to announce Aman Gupta, the Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Boat, serving as the Jury Chair for BW Disrupt 40Under40, in association with BW BusinessWorld. Gupta has also been a past winner of BW Disrupt 40Under40 in his early years.
Moreover, Gupta has been on Shark Tank India 2 as a judge and as one of the sharks. He has a strong vision for innovation and disruptive ideas and is driven to recognise and foster new firms that exhibit immense potential and determination. His passion for stimulating entrepreneurship, alongside his significant business sense, makes him an asset in identifying the next set of game-changers in the young company's landscape.
BW Disrupt 40Under40 is renowned for celebrating innovation, entrepreneurship, and disruptive ideas across various sectors. As Jury Chair, Gupta will play a critical role in examining and evaluating the most promising businesses and entrepreneurs under the age of 40 who have demonstrated outstanding vision and contributed to their respective sectors. He provides a plethora of professional expertise and abilities, making him a perfect fit to lead the jury panel.
Nonetheless, Gupta's remarkable journey with Boat, one of the leading consumer electronics brand has been magnificent. Under his leadership, the brand has witnessed remarkable growth, establishing a prominent position in the market while achieving tremendous consumer popularity.
Furthermore, business experts have been enlisted for the jury panel under Gupta's counsel. Nikhil Bhandarkar, Founding Partner, Panthera Peak Capital; Ankit Kedia, Founder, Capital A; Anup Jain, Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partner; and Shashank Randev, Founder VC, 100X are among the jurors.
Gupta will contribute valuable insights to the jury's decision-making procedures, ensuring that the most deserving and game-changing individuals and startups are awarded.
We are optimistic that, under Gupta's leadership, BW Disrupt 40Under40 will achieve greater milestones in recognising the attributes of innovation and entrepreneurship this year.
The event will take place in October 2023 at New Delhi, India.
To know more, register and nominate now at https://bwevents.co.in/bwdisrupt/40under40-2023/
Motorola doesn’t want to leverage nostalgia but focus on disruptive tech: Shivam Ranjan
In light of Razr series launch, Ranjan, Head of Marketing at Motorola - Asia Pacific, speaks about disrupting markets, changing advertising strategies and working closely with influencers
By Shantanu David | Jul 5, 2023 9:00 AM | 3 min read
Most of us reading this are old enough to remember the palpable excitement generated by the release of flashy new not-yet-smartphones in the early 2000s.
These feature devices came out of the storefronts of various tech companies in myriad shapes, colours, dimensions, and choruses of polyphonic ringtones. A standout moment was definitely the hype in late 2004, when Motorola released the Razr V3, the world’s slimmest flip phone, a device that would go on to sell over 130 million units, making it the bestselling clamshell phone to date.
Cut to today, and, despite that pedigree, Motorola doesn’t really come to mind immediately when one thinks of smartphones. With the launch of the Motorola Razr 40 ultra and Razr 40, the latest additions to its flagship Razr smartphones series, in Delhi earlier this week, and the announcement of Kriti Sanon as the company’s new brand ambassador, Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing at Motorola - Asia Pacific, says Motorola is looking to disrupt the market and raise its profile among a new generation of consumers.
“We've not had the sheer weight of voice, or advertising might across multiple channels over the last couple of years, but that's about to change. We're increasing our advertising across retail channels, as well as concentrating on D2C sales through our own websites. And we will be moving from a largely digital advertising strategy to mainstream channels,” says Ranjan, adding that Motorola’s advertising and visibility across multiple consumer touch points are going to go up.
With India becoming the largest consumer market in the world, and slated to soon outpace China as the largest smartphone market in the world, the country is definitely a focus market for Motorola. “It has to be. And as we are looking at doubling volumes over the next three years, we’ll be concentrating on new consumer cohorts, especially Gen Z, which is why our devices are available across multiple price points, from the sub-10K to premium categories,” he says.
Noting that while earlier, both brands and consumers used to concentrate on specs like how many megapixels the camera had or how much the battery mAh was, Ranjan said now the market had evolved. “People are looking at productivity as well as design and features. For instance, our campaign for our Moto G 13 phone centred on design, even though it was in the sub-10k category, as people want phones that look good as well as work well.”
The new Razr series has a global collaboration with Pantone, with the Razr 40 Ultra available in the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, exclusive to Motorola devices.
When it comes to the company’s youth strategy, and raising its profile among younger consumers who were not exposed to the brand earlier, Ranjan says the company is not leveraging nostalgia or legacy, but concentrating on what it is doing now as a disruptive technology company.
“We are working closely with influencers, both in tech and lifestyle, and we've now signed on a brand ambassador who Gen Z not only aspire to but is also able to relate to. Kriti Sanon reflects the values of Motorola, as an unconventional and innovative presence in her sphere, just as we aim to be in our market,” he says.
Finally, with video becoming a key medium, Ranjan says we will be seeing Motorola ads across mainstream media, e-commerce platforms, and on TV, CTV, and cinema screens and OOH advertising.
So, Hello Moto!
e4m D2C Revolution - Summit & Awards 2023: Second edition on July 19
Industry experts to share insights on ‘Marketing of D2C Brands & Expanding the D2C Universe’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 8:57 AM | 2 min read
The much-awaited second edition of e4m D2C Revolution: Summit & Awards 2023 will be held on July 19. The conference is aimed to explore the challenges and opportunities for D2C brands and how brands are creating experiences and expanding their distribution through physical and digital channels. The day-long conference is a perfect opportunity for marketers and brand leaders to directly communicate with industry experts, marketers, innovators, and others involved in the D2C ecosystem in India.
With over 120 D2C brands participating in the summit, the conference is set to witness industry leaders and experts from the D2C sphere share insights on a wide range of topics under the theme ‘Marketing of D2C Brands & Expanding the D2C Universe’.
The conference will include a mix of standalone keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions by great minds in the D2C arena. Apart from astute leaders taking centre stage, the conference will also have many experts decoding the growth and future of D2C brands in India. The power-packed agenda for the D2C Summit includes over 36 speakers who will engage in discussions around the trends in the Indian D2C ecosystem.
The jury meet for the D2C awards will be held on July 7 with as many as 28 esteemed jury members comprising of investors, media channel heads, founders, agency heads, CEOs and marketing mavericks. The awards are a tribute to the best D2C brands built over recent years. The five main categories of the D2C awards are - Marketing, Innovation, Best in Digital Platforms, D2C Gamechanger Awards and Individual Gamechanger Awards, which are further divided into sub-categories.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from experts, register here:
https://e4mevents.com/e4m-d2c-revolution-summit-awards-2023/paid-registration#paidregister
Dabur to up ad spends on back of gross margin expansion
According to Dabur India Chairman Mohit Burman, the company now has 17 brands that are worth above Rs 100 crore
By Sonam Saini | Jul 5, 2023 8:49 AM | 3 min read
Dabur India ended the 2022-23 financial year with a consolidated revenue of Rs 11,529.9 crore, up 6% from Rs 10,888.7 crore in 2021-22. The company's net profit for the full year stood at Rs 1,707.1 crore.
In its annual report, Mohit Burman, Chairman, Dabur India, has highlighted that the company has a portfolio of brands worth Rs 23 billion, and brands with sales greater than Rs 100 crore.
"The year 2022-23 saw 5 brands joining this list. In all, we now have 17 brands that are above Rs 100 crore but lesser than Rs 500 crore in size; 2 brands that are over Rs 500 crore but less than Rs 1,000 crore in size, and another 4 brands that have a turnover of more than Rs 1000 crore."
Burman further said that despite an uncertain macro climate he was confident about the resilience of Dabur’s strategy and business construct. "Our power brands continue to fuel the company’s growth. We see significant opportunities ahead of us and believe that our investments in building a strong supply chain, manufacturing infrastructure and an enduring portfolio will enable us to capture these opportunities. We will continue to make sustained efforts to drive demand for our brands by enhancing our rural footprint, rolling out premium, consumer-centric innovations in urban India and ploughing investments behind our power brands."
FY 2022-23 saw Dabur's advertisement and publicity spends decline by 17.7%. The company spent Rs 640.3 crore as compared to Rs 777.9 crore in the previous financial year.
The company has said the advertisement and publicity expenditure saw a decrease from 7.1% to 5.6%, primarily on account of optimization and a further shift towards cost-effective digital media.
Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India shared that in FY 2023, the company experienced a material inflation rate of approximately 12%. "To mitigate this impact, we implemented price increases and initiated cost-saving measures. However, despite these efforts, we did observe some contraction in gross margins."
He also said that fortunately, they are now witnessing a reversal in the commodity cycle, resulting in reduced prices for most of its key commodities, with the exception of the F&B basket. This development allows the company to anticipate an expansion in gross margins for the current year.
"This expanded gross margin will be allocated in two primary ways. Firstly, a portion will be allocated towards advertising and promotion (A&P) investments, which have experienced some moderation due to high inflation. Secondly, the remaining portion will contribute to gradual improvement of our operating margin."
He also said that the company was embarking upon a host of cost-saving initiatives to drive efficiencies across functions - namely supply chain, procurement, packaging and indirect overheads.
"These measures coupled with the moderation in inflation, provide a positive outlook for Dabur, allowing us to capture potential cost advantages and enhance our financial performance," the CEO said.
