Gas-O-Fast renews association with Brahmanandam southern market

Gas-O-Fast, an ayurvedic antacid brand from the house of Mankind Pharma, has continued its association with Brahmanandam as its regional brand ambassador for Southern India. The brand will be launching a TVC featuring Brahmanandam, which will be rolled out soon on mainstream media platforms to mark the launch of Gas-O-Fast’s new range of flavors.

The brand has continued its association with Brahmanandam, which will help the brand to intensify its regional routes and connect with its audiences, the company said.

Speaking on the association, Brahmanandam said, “I am elated that our association has been continuing for years. In today's lifestyle, stomach related problems such as gas, acidity and indigestion have become quite common. To all such problems, Gas-O-Fast gives a quick relief. We are confident that our association will help the brand touch newer heights in the southern market.

Talking about the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing of Mankind Pharma, “We are glad to continue our association with one of the finest actors in the southern market. We are positive that our association will help us to explore new avenues in the market. We are determined to increase the product visibility in the southern market and create a top-of-the-mind recall value as the potential solution for all your stomach related problems.”

