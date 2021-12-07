From CRED's Chacha Chaudhary & Supandi to BGMI's Game Responsibly: Best ads of fortnight

The past two weeks saw a number of brands launching their winter campaigns. From goofy storylines to heartfelt messaging; a whole range of emotions were portrayed by some really creative and impressive ads. Here’s exchange4media’s fortnightly collection of the best ads, released between 20 November and 03 December being loved by the audience and the critics.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

ABP ‘Different Sentiments One Question…’

Conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, ABP’s campaign for its show ‘Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri?’ smartly contrasts the many moods of the nation and how it impacts voting in state elections. The three-film series features two protagonists from different walks of life with distinct viewpoints. However, the question of 'Who will become the next CM?’ unifies them.

Bajaj Water Heaters ‘Auto Shut Off’, ‘Child Safety Mode’

This series of feature-centric ads conceptualised by McCann not only brilliantly highlights the product USP but are creatively engaging too. The storylines and characterisations are on point.

Battlegrounds Mobile ‘Game Responsibly’

The campaign by DDB Mudra keeps the viewer engaged till the very end and announces a very important feature on Battleground Mobile India apps OTP authentication for minors and time limit features. The film highlights the addictive nature of obsessive online gaming and its determinants without being preachy and very subtly inculcates the brand message as well.

CRED ‘Not an ad feat Chacha Chaudhary & Supandi’

A heavy drive on nostalgia, CRED’s latest ads, like its other gems, has kept the world hailing creativity. With several easter eggs hidden, the ad brings back the favourite comic characters from yesteryears, Chacha Chaudhary and Supandi in an animation created by Bakarmax.

Tanishq ‘Marriage Conversations’

In a beautiful film conceptualized by Dentsu Webchutney and Superfly, Tanishq brings under the spotlight an underrated part of Indian weddings, the ‘marriage conversations’. The film shows several couples having heart-to-heart conversations about their fears, doubts, desires, and facies from their married life.

