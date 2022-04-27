Delente - Simplifying digital tools & technologies for amplifying business growth

Delente recently acquired CarBike360, an AI/ ML-driven auto-tech platform for content and catalogue

They are a new-age digital consulting and technology solutions company that enables brands to connect digitally with prospective audiences in a meaningful and effective manner.

Delente offers exciting ROI-driven strategy, planning, media-first creative, and execution to unleash the potential of digital media.

It is a year-old company, and has acquired and developed a few promising platforms in this short stint:

Recently, Delente acquired https://www.carbike360.com/ which is an AI/ ML-driven auto-tech platform for content and catalogue for PV's, two-wheelers, bicycles, tyres, batteries and lubricants solving automotive buyer problems. They are solving some of the complex vehicle buying problems through technology in a transparent manner.

All major brands of cars and bikes have shown interest in their platform and leveraging the platform to maximise the potential reach to drive ROI through ad campaigns. Leveraging vernacular content and influencer is the next big thing in their focus for improving brand affinity and consideration in the marketplace.

To strengthen their publishing network they have recently launched https://comparos.in – a content and discovery platform for consumer durables and lifestyle products like watches. They have plans to make it one of the prominent influencer platforms in the consumer electronics category.

To ensure growth at a stellar speed and to keep the momentum going, they are strengthening the leadership and mid-management teams.

They recently roped in Shivaraj Shinde Director (West & South) and Vijay Pratap Regional Head (North & East) in the business growth team.

Mukesh Rajuria – Founder & CEO

“Here culture is simply a shared way of doing something with a passion”

Kumar Nishant – VP Sales

“We are incredibly self-critical, we don’t get comfortable with our success”

Vijay Pratap Singh – Regional Head (North & East)

“Growth and comfort do not co-exist”

Shivraj Shinde – Director Media Sales (West & South)

“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day-in & day out”

