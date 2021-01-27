DB Group's Republic Day campaign breaks record for 'Maximum people saluting digitally''

Dainik Bhaskar Group has crafted a campaign ‘Ek Salaam, Desh Ke Naam’ on Republic Day that has broken the World Record of ‘Maximum People Saluting on a Digital Platform’.

This campaign honours the spirit of nationalism, patriotism, and oneness as an Indian, amidst different cultures, religions, and languages and commemorates India’s 72nd Republic Day celebrations. In association with the Asia / India Book of Records, Dainik Bhaskar launched this campaign from January 1, 2021 to January 24, 2021, in which 14,351 citizens of India, uploaded their videos while saluting.

This campaign trumps the previous record of 10,369 downloads. The culmination of this campaign was presided over by the Honourable Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Kalraj Mishra, in which, he awarded people with a Certificate of Participation.

Commenting on this special occasion and achievement, Mr Girish Agarwal, Promoter Director, DB Corp Ltd., said, “Every Republic Day, we come together as one and celebrate the anniversary of becoming the World’s largest democracy. With the adoption of digital platforms getting accelerated in the pandemic world, this year, the Bhaskar Group used this platform to celebrate our diversity digitally. We are proud that our teams have not only pioneered this idea of digital oneness through ‘Ek Salaam, Desh Ke Naam’ campaign, but has also created a World Record, which is a testament that the Group never rests on its laurels and will continue to create new benchmarks.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)