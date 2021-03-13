Clinic Plus broaches topic of domestic violence from a child's perspective

Clinic Plus recently launched a new digital film under its inspiring #MeriBetiStrong campaign. Focused on addressing an important issue of domestic violence, the campaign depicts a little girl’s perspective whose mother is being abused by her father.

The digital film aims at educating mothers about domestic violence and seeking help. It is to help them set an example for their daughters and raise them to be strong. The film showcases that a mother might go through abuse, but she will pretend to be happy in front of her daughter to hide her emotions. Even though the daughter, who is just a kid, is witnessing domestic violence by her father, she desperately wants to help her mother but feels helpless. She expresses this by asking her mother to make hr so strong that when she grows up, she’ll be able to protect her mother from getting hurt.

The digital film was released on YouTube on 8th March 2021 on the occasion of International Women’s Day. #MeriBetiStrong new film hopes to ignite meaningful conversations around the lessons of strength that need to be imparted to daughters in their developmental years.

Inspired by the digital film, TV actress Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram to share the empowering video and penned an open letter to her daughter, encouraging her to always have courage to stand up for herself. Shweta also urged all women battling domestic violence to stand up for themselves and report domestic abuse by dialling 181.

