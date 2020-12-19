Chicco's new TVC holds up the promise of safety and care for babies

Italian babycare brand Chicco has launched its TVC series. The idea to make the TVC is to build the awareness and reach of Chicco baby moments range. It talks about the range of Chicco body lotion.

Commenting on the TVC Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Artsana India says, “I am delighted that Chicco is growing and Indian consumers are really happy with the brand. With this TVC we are trying to say that parents love for her children knows no boundaries and they will do whatever it takes to find the best for them. Our passion for creating solutions for parents is similarly limitless. And when it comes to looking after babies, neither of us is prepared to compromise. We at Chicco have a holistic vision of babies and of the world they inhabit.”

Chicco is present in India since the year 2010 and is growing at a healthy pace. Chicco is the only baby care brand which offers such a wide variety of baby needs’ products to the new age parents across the globe. To communicate this information to our consumers, we decided to launch our TVC both on digital and electronic platforms.”

“Chicco baby moments has been one of the pioneers in offering paraben-free baby toiletries much ahead of competition, it is now important for us to communicate the superiority of Chicco baby moments products and the trust it has gained by parents over the years so that the discerning new-age mothers are able to make better-informed choices for their babies.” added Vohra.