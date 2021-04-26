Brand Radiator wins digital and marketing mandate of Aditya Vision Limited

Brand Radiator won the 360-degree Digital and Marketing mandate of Aditya Vision Limited. Aditya Vision is a leading electronic retail company with more than 60 stores all over Bihar and employees more than 800 people. It has also been listed as MSME in the Bombay Stock Exchange since 2016. Brand Radiator headquartered in Patna, is an end to end Marketing agency, based out of Patna, Bangalore, and Kolkata, Brand Radiator won the complete marketing and digital mandate and has clinched the account by displaying a strategic approach that enables innovative and meaningful end-to-end shopping experiences for Aditya Vision’s customers. Coupled with its digital and data-driven marketing expertise, Brand Radiator sealed the agency win with addition to mobile App development and website maintenance in their digital mandate.

Co-founder and Director of Aditya Vision Ltd, Nishant Prabhakar comments on it saying, “Brand Radiator team had shown a deep understanding of our brand journey and customer experience with alignment to our goals. We have seen an upsurge in the online sale during the COVID19 phase. We look forward to work closely on new dynamics that will cause nothing but the benefit to the company. We tend to increase our brand presence and focus on engagement across Bihar, leveraging their creative process and data-driven approach.”

Co-Founder and CEO of Brand Radiator, Himani Mishra says, “We have had hands on a wide spectrum of clients, ranging from emerging start-ups to global brands and government projects. We are extremely happy to widen the horizons with Aditya Vision. Our team had been managing the company’s social media for just about 2 years now. We did face challenges during the lockdown phase in March-April pertaining to complete lockdown and no customer flow, but as we have the mantra at Brand Radiator, #TogetherWeWin, we did. Shifting the strategy from brand promotion to more of customer welfare and behaviours to keep them engaged with the brand, we sailed through the storm together. We now are developing an app for the company which will be launched soon for the public on New Year’s eve.”

Brand Radiator has also conceptualised the Yearly Electronic Mahotsav campaign (Festive sale) and its annual grand event, Buy and Win, digitally with exceptional traffic and escalation in sales. In the coming times, Aditya Vision will be seeing further engagement and presence both digitally and offline across the country.

