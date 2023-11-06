Bingo takes a spicy dig at Lay’s with a sweet deal for Bunshah
Bingo has offered the Instagrammer a literal truckful of spicy chips after the latter expressed his utter disappointment at Lay's new Magic Masala flavour
Bingo has found itself in a sweet spot after it jumped onto the Lay’s Magic Masala bashing bandwagon. The former has made an irresistible offer to content creator and Instagrammer Zervaan J Bunshah who was quite vocal in his criticism of the new “limited edition” Lay’s Magic Masala flavour.
Ever since Lay’s tinkered with the flavour of its highly popular Magic Masala variant, chip lovers all over India have expressed their disappointment at what they perceive to be a desecration of their favourite snack.
The new flavour was criticised for lacking the zing of the original and for being sweet instead of spicy.
Among the many critics was Bunshah whose impassioned attack on Lay’s a week ago went viral. In the clip, the content creator vociferously blamed Lay’s for turning the much-loved spicy chips into a “Gujarati shaak.” He even flung the packet onto the ground and said that it belonged in the trash.
The video prompted a response from the potato chip brand which reached out to Bunshah, assuring him that the sweeter variant of Magic Masala was a limited-edition pack and they fully intend to bring the old flavour back.
Leveraging the chatter around the Bunshah-Lay’s feud, Bingo seized the opportunity by offering the Instagrammar a truckload of its spicy chips.
In an Instagram video, a spokesperson is seen munching on a bag of Bingo Hashtag Spicy Masala Potato Chips as workers mill around in the background, loading cartons of the snacks into a truck.
The man addressed the content creator, commiserating with his disappointment in the chips. As a gesture, he said that a truckful of Bingo chips would make its way to his house to satisfy his craving for spicy chips. All he had to do was share his address. He hopped on to the driver’s seat, awaiting further instructions from Bunshah.
After a while, he posted another video stating that since Bunshah wasn’t quick in sending his address, the driver ended up eating all the chips in the truck.
Bingo, which was introduced in India in 2008 is known for its whacky ads. The social media campaign is therefore in line with the brand’s over-the-top humour.
This also adds to the growing number of instances where brands capitalise on the social media chatter surrounding rivals and other brands.
Recently, Make My Trip was flayed and celebrated in equal measures after their print ad targeting the Pakistani cricket team polarised the audience. Rival brand Clear Trip leveraged the situation with an ad that read: “It’s one thing to celebrate your win. But to celebrate someone’s loss, that’s not sportsmanship.”
The world is looking at India as the biggest marketplace: Anchit Nayar, Nykaa
The CEO of beauty eCommerce company, Nykaa Beauty shared the company’s strategies and the Indian growth story on the sidelines of the preview event for Nykaaland
By e4m Staff | Nov 6, 2023 8:56 AM | 5 min read
The Indian e-commerce sector is poised to reach $350 billion by 2030. With online marketplaces seeing great traction, many traditional companies are now veering towards an omnichannel approach instead of depending only on one consumer touchpoint.
Nykaa held a preview for Nykaaland, a two-day beauty event with 80+ brands. CEO Anchit Nayar spoke on Nykaa's business and the India growth story.
Asked about beauty as a category in India, Nayar said it was Nykaa’s responsibility to grow the category as India has the lowest per capita consumption of beauty in the world. He shared that this was one of the biggest reasons why Nykaa came up with the event.
Based on India’s spend on beauty, Nayar spoke about the barriers in the growth category. He said the major challenges were - Awareness, Accessibility and Affordability. “Affordability is improving. India's GDP per capita is increasing. Several high-income and middle-income households in the country are growing faster than the number of lower-income households in the country. There's an urbanization of the population. There is a digitization of the beauty business. So, from an affordability perspective, it was probably an issue in the past for a larger segment of the population. That is reducing.”
Asked about the business, Nayar said the average annual consumption value of beauty on Nykaa was $80, whereas, the Indian average stood at $15. “The majority of our business comes from repeat customers. So, we have a loyal, very sticky, and highly engaged customer base. The repeat behaviour is very strong on our platform. A large per cent of our business is from existing organic traffic and customers.”
Speaking on the strategy to stand out among the competitors, Nayar said that there was a misconception about Nykaa being the first mover in beauty. However, there were players before Nykaa like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Purple, among others. He acknowledged that building a B2C business takes time considering the trust factor of consumers, business partners, and different nuances to run a smooth business. With many competitors moving in the same direction, it will only help the category to expand. He said, “If you look at retail in India, it's the biggest retail market in the world. India is expected to be one of the largest beauty markets in the world.”
Asked about inflation and the influx of demand, Nayar said that it was short-term and they don’t want to give into it. “I'm a strong believer that we're in this business for the next 100 years. This is not a short-term play for them. It's not about getting a valuation and selling it on to somebody else. We truly believe in India's consumption story. Today, everybody in the world is saying India is the future. People have been let down by China. Yes, it served them well for the last 10-15 years. But today, people feel that it's a risky market. There's no predictability. Consumption is tapering. Growth is slowing.”
“They were all too highly dependent on China. Now, they want to find an alternative. And there's no other market in the world that provides the size, the growth opportunity, a culture, a democracy, and a system of government that is more predictable and less risky. So, global brands are looking at India today. So, will there be a quarter here and there when festive dates might move out of Q2 to Q3 or inflation be slightly elevated? Of course. But in the longer term, this should be the fastest growing. And in the next decade, we believe India will be one of the largest markets, if not the largest market in the world,” he asserted.
About global beauty brands’ interest in India, Nayar said the company wants to support India-based brands globally with Kay Beauty as a flagship brand, which is a successful business around the world. Talking about Nykaa’s efforts, he shared that the company recently hosted an incubator program in partnership with the Estee Lauder group - Beauty & You. “With Estee Lauder, we are really looking to identify the next generation of beauty founders out of India who will build brands not only for India but for the global market.”
e4m asked Nayar about the trend of personalisation for consumers and how it was in India, a country with different dynamics. Nayar said that although personalization was a good strategy for better conversions, hyper-personalization was not sustainable in the longer run as the customer’s discovery journey could be obstructed. “I have to say that you have to take personalization with a grain of salt. If you over-personalize when the Indian consumer is still so early in their journey, you'll end up stifling the growth. So, personalizing, and showing them products that they're interested in is important. But equally important is showing them products that they have not had a chance to experience or learn about yet.”
Asked about Nykaa’s association with influencers, Nayar said they work with over 4,000-5,000 influencers but the company doesn’t solely rely on influencers. “They help us do a lot of top of mind, top of funnel brand building, help us do a lot of education. We want to do a lot of education on beauty as a category, and influencers do that well,” he shared.
Currently, Nykaa has 150 stores across 60 locations in the country and the company serves over 27,000 pin codes. Nayar stated that Nykaa aspired to build 150 more stores in the next few years.
Our planning and execution precede what we saw in Barbieland: Falguni Nayar, Nykaa
The Founder and CEO of Nykaa was speaking at a preview for the brand’s two-day live event – Nykaaland
By e4m Staff | Nov 4, 2023 10:18 AM | 1 min read
“Our consumers can experience beauty the way it should be experienced. India is growing as a country and many global brands are coming to the nation,” said Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO of Nykaa.
She was speaking at a preview for the brand’s two-day live event – Nykaaland – where several brands will be showcasing their products and services to the consumers.
In an address, Nayar spoke about India’s growth as a country and how the world is looking forward to the same.
Speaking about the execution of Nykaaland, Nayar said, Nykaaland is a wonderland of beauty.
On the theme being similar to Barbie Land, Nayar said, “Our planning and execution precedes, what we just saw in Barbieland, this is an original idea though it is coming at the time when we have Barbieland.”
Anchit Nayar, CEO, Beauty E-Commerce, added that it is Nykaa’s aim to bring high-quality products and global brands while empowering the homegrown ones. “It is not about sales or profit or loss for us, it is about our brand partners building a brand that will stand the test of time.”
'New media needs to have a shelf life of its own'
The e4m Confluence saw industry leaders engage in an insightful discussion about the return on investments and measurement in the new media landscape
By e4m Staff | Nov 4, 2023 8:27 AM | 3 min read
At the recently held e4m Confluence in Mumbai, a panel of industry heads and experts spoke about the challenges of measuring returns in the new media landscape, along with the expected ROI. The panel dwelled on the importance of tailoring media strategies to each brand’s unique lifecycle stage and the weaknesses, the need for a clear brief and single KPI to guide marketing efforts, rather than chasing multiple metrics. The panellists agreed that a multi-channel strategy was crucial for growth, with a focus on understanding audience behaviour and measuring success across different mediums.
The panel was chaired by Sneha Beriwal, ex-CMO, Vahdam. Others on the panel were Anita Kotwani CEO – Media, South Asia, Dentsu; Monaz Todywalla, CEO, PHD Media; Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International; Priti Murthy, President, GroupM Nexus; Navin Khemka, CEO, South Asia, EssenceMediaCom, and Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director, MIQ.
Navin Khemka spoke about the new media and what it means to measure the ROI of it. “I absolutely agree that new media needs to have a shelf life of its own, rather than getting obsessed with measurement. Also, the metrics of measurement for all media today are very, very different. Rather than having just one metric trying to combine all media together, it is also very, very important to make sure that every media have its own has its own shelf life, and also is measured for the reason why we are using that media. So, today traditional media or digital media or content or performance, everything has its own pros and cons and they will need to be measured accordingly. So, I would say that yes, treat every media for the strengths that it has, and measure it accordingly. And then look at the success it can get deep for the brand and draw learnings from that rather than being obsessed about the ROI.”
Speaking about the marketing landscape, Monaz Todywalla said, “The marketing landscape is complex. But that does not mean that you chase seven KPIs. You’re not going to see success. So one single KPI is very, very critical. And more importantly then, to keep mental models aside and trust what the data is telling you. More often than not, we see a lot of mental models at play, rather than what the data is telling us.”
Siddharth Dabhade added his views about how technology plays a role in the marketing world. “Technology is a tool and it will always have its limitations. But it is still a great tool to bring all the channels together. It can also help you to make sense of your first-party data. You can also add third-party data to your first-party data. You can create more customized cohorts, and figure out which channels are suitable for your cohorts and data layer. Many advertisers are doing it many are in the journey of evolution as well.”
The panel also discussed that growth and business growth are crucial for agency folks to stay relevant to advertisers. The experts also highlighted practices that could help the players stay ahead of the curve.
Sam loves his work, loves his industry and enjoys doing what he does: Bharat Puri
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, was honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the Media Ace Awards 2023
By e4m Staff | Nov 3, 2023 6:59 PM | 2 min read
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, was bestowed upon the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at Media Ace Awards 2023 on November 2. Balsara was awarded the honour for his contributions to the world of media and advertising. Known for his dynamic leadership and commitment to excellence, Balsara's influence extends far beyond the boardroom. Industry heads from the advertising, marketing, and media ecosystem came together to celebrate this milestone.
Talking about Sam Balsara, Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, termed the stalwart as one of the old-world professionals who loves his work and his industry. “I’ve had the privilege and pleasure of knowing Sam for over 25 years. When I learnt of this lifetime achievement award, my simple reaction was, Absolutely Yes! Sam has been dedicated not only to Madison, he has built Madison as a world class institution, thanks to his dedication, his hands-on approach, wonderful client relationships and keeping contemporary with the times”, Puri said
“Along with that, Sam has been a great industry man, he always puts up his hands for the causes of the industry. In my mind, Sam is one of the old-world professionals, who loves his work, loves his industry and enjoys doing what he does”, Puri added.
Sam Balsara, a graduate of JBIMS, has over 50 years of experience in marketing, advertising and media. Having started his career at Sarabhai’s, he later moved to Cadbury, and then to Advertising at Contract (WPP) and Mudra before starting Madison in 1988.
How AIML is assisting agencies and their clients in running a seamless business
At e4m Confluence, experts from leading agencies discussed the most buzzed technology in recent times and how is it helping them in running their businesses
By e4m Staff | Nov 3, 2023 6:23 PM | 5 min read
Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) have quickly become every marketer's favourite toy. In recent years, every brand has experimented with AI in various elements of their business and marketing journey. However, how useful is AI for businesses, and how are agencies employing it to serve their clients? At e4m Confluence summit, leaders from prominent agencies discussed how AI is assisting them and their clients in running a seamless business.
The session was chaired by Suvrat Bhooshan, CEO, Gan.ai. While the panellists were - Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Growth Officer – Dentsu Media Group; Atique Kazi, President – Data, Performance, and Digital Products, GroupM India; Amaresh Godbole, CEO, Digital Technology Business, Publicis Groupe, India; Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha; Ajay Dang, President, Head; Marketing, UltraTech Cement; Luis Kashyap, Director Channel Partnerships, WebEngage.
Bhooshan began the discussion asking how the panel members compartmentalize the different use of AI in their journey?”
Dang of UltraTech Cement shared, “While we sell cement, there are other things that we aid our customers with, in terms of building their home. It's a material and information-intensive journey and decisions which can be very risky as well as expensive. Can AI put together something that will help them? Can AI help with our engagement with the consumers?”
“Today we have a huge technical team of nearly 1500-1600 engineers. With that physical expertise, we were touching over 2-3% of the potential market. In terms of helping them, we use social media, and we have reached 400-500 million views concerning the audience reach. Can this be done more efficiently or effectively or in a customized fashion?” he asked to the agency leaders from a business perspective.
Answering the question put forward by Dang and Bhoosha, Kazi of GroupM India said, “We live in the space of AI, this is what we do in GroupM and WPP. If I have to talk about, whether AI has disrupted our business as advertising? The answer is yes. When we look at the core of our business, we create content pieces with the right messaging and ensure that it touches the right audiences. The connection behind it, which is powered by data and technology, all these areas are massively disrupted by AI.”
Sharing their journey with AI, Thadani of Dentsu Media Group said, “A great takeout from AI is that we got 35% more leads… so it looks into media. We also do a lot of AI integration in creatives. We are trying to make sure that AI is invested in across all our campaigns and categories, and it is not limited to one category. And for all the repetitive things, we try to see if we can get into strategic conversations with our clients rather than having a repetitive-conversations.”
Speaking on the matter, Godbole of Publicis Groupe said, “I resonate with everything the panel has said. At Publicis Group, we are looking at it with three simple lenses - one is, how we work, the second is the nature of the work we create for our clients and a third is how we create the business. It's also a talent transformation piece for us. A change in talent composition wherein prompt writer designers to become very eminent in our scheme of things. What about our business faces, if Talent is a big problem for advertising, can AI help us find better talent, and screen better talent for you?” perhaps yes, he added.
Chinchankar of Madison Media said, “All I am trying to say is AI is as powerful as the data it brings. A good data will give you a good output and a bad data will give you a bad output. From the media lens, we use it for performance at the bottom of the funnel, we have some of the fantastic tools that some of the giants produced Google Max or Meta coming out with their Robin. Some of the fantastic libraries of MLS that they've created.”
He also added that on top of the funnel, it's more about making sure that the business and the outcome can have a needle which is a predictive analysis that AI does. He said that AI can be robust and done well as long as you make sure that the data is not hallucinating.
Lastly, Luis of WebEngage spoke about how they are helping clients being a marketing automation company. He said, “We are trying to create the platform WebEngage where we are trying to automate and enable marketers today from a multi-facet of aspects, right segment to defining a customer to form marketing automation for a company. It is enabled through a lot of AI aspects. For example - with data that we're collecting on our CDP, with the help of AI we are doing better segmentation and resegmentation. We're able to offer the capabilities, it has opened an ecosystem today that we can integrate with multiple technologies. With that aspect, I would like to say that AIML has really aided in terms of enhancing the offerings that a marketing automation tool can offer.
Harbhajan Singh and Jatin Sapru team up for Zupee 'Extra Winnings'
The campaign features four digital films in which the two cricket experts can be seen engaging in fun & witty banter around exciting elements of Cricket and Ludo
By e4m Staff | Nov 5, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
As the cricket fever grips the nation, coinciding with India's advancement to the semi-finals, Zupee, has unveiled its latest digital campaign, ‘Extra Winnings’ featuring cricket legend Harbhajan Singh and charismatic sports presenter Jatin Sapru.
This campaign features four digital films in which the two cricket experts can be seen engaging in fun & witty banter around exciting elements of Cricket and Ludo. Here Harbhajan and Jatin challenge each other to Ludo battles during match breaks, demonstrating how you can make the most of the time between innings by winning on Zupee. With the creative theme "Inning ke beech winnings," the campaign emphasizes the thrill of winning should never stop, even during breaks.
In another video, "Sixer lagane ka Mazaa," celebrates the joy of hitting sixers in both cricket and Zupee Ludo, and more such relatable scenarios playfully show how they can lead to 'Extra Winnings' on Zupee.
Akanksha Dhamija, Chief Operating Officer, Zupee says, “The ongoing excitement around the World Cup gives us a great opportunity to connect with millions of passionate cricket fans who are also gaming enthusiasts. Zupee's 'Extra Winnings' campaign perfectly blends the thrill of cricket with the joy of gaming, for instance, the thrill of getting a ‘6’ shares a special significance in both cricket and Ludo. Additionally, Jatin Sapru and Harbhajan Singh flawlessly embody the campaign's essence with their delightful chemistry. Their playful energy is sure to entertain and create a relatable connection with our audience."
Harbhajan Singh expressed his enthusiasm, stating "Agar cricket mera pyaar hai, to ludo mera yaar hai! ”. He further adds “I've always cherished the love for sports and gaming. Collaborating with Zupee for the 'Extra Winnings' Campaign feels like merging two loves into one. This campaign not only celebrates cricket, but also the love for gaming. Just as every ball bowled and boundary struck requires its unique strategy, skill, and excitement, so does every move in Zupee Ludo.”
