Bajaj releases brand film to showcase revamped 'Built for Life' positioning

Consumer appliances company Bajaj Electricals Ltd unveiled its latest brand positioning – BAJAJ: BUILT FOR LIFE. This is a large-scale transformation campaign for the brand backed by consumer insights, innovation, and robust R&D capabilities to offer a strong product portfolio to enhance the customer experience. The brand has released a film encapsulating its brand promise that complements the lives of its modern-day consumers.

BAJAJ invests in R&D that helps translate need gaps into products. Consumer insights highlight that today's consumers are aspirers who have the ability to endure, be resilient and consistently perform to take on life's challenges that matter most. Their time-constrained lifestyle must be ably supported by home appliances that perform seamlessly without glitches or inefficiencies. BAJAJ’s new product portfolio and brand positioning are inspired by Indian consumers' spirit to endure, not give up, persevere and keep performing. Additionally, the brand's category-wise, in-depth research highlighted multiple consumer pain points in each category, which have been addressed by considerable investments in R&D and product design. Thus, the new positioning of BUILT FOR LIFE is a promise of durability and their resultant portfolio of home appliances is high endurance, aesthetically pleasing and low maintenance.

At the launch, Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO of Bajaj Electricals Limited, said, "At Bajaj Electricals, our consumers are at the heart of our business. Our brand has always stood for trust – our consumers' trust in our products and services for over 80 years. As we take this legacy forward, we are at the right juncture to take the Bajaj brand to the next level. This change has been introduced to create a sharp and unique positioning for the brand while offering a strong value proposition to our consumers. Our visual identity will be smarter, and more contemporary across all touch points. At a strategic level, this establishes a focused platform that we will build upon with a range of product offerings over the coming months and years. We are truly excited about this, and I am sure this sets the stage for driving our future growth.”

The pan-India multimedia campaign 'BUILT FOR LIFE' will be leveraged across TV, print, digital & in-store. The brand's creative agency McCann Worldgroup India has worked on the film.

Prasoon Joshi, Executive Chairman & Regional ED AP, McCann Worldgroup, said, "Bajaj as a brand name has been synonymous with the quality of dependability for decades with cross-generational trust at its core. However, that is only the starting point, as the trajectory is that of innovation in sync with the changing customer needs. The new brand identity underscores the powerful brand idea of tenacity and resilience required to evolve and build in life.”

