Astral ‘bonds’ with SRK's ‘Jawan’
The association marks a strategic move to promote the company’s flagship brand Bondtite
Astral has struck a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan". The association marks a strategic move to promote the company’s flagship brand Bondtite.
Speaking about this exhilarating partnership, Kairav Engineer, Executive Director at Astral Limited, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to team up with 'Jawan,' a movie that resonates with values of determination and unity, much like our Bondtite that form unbreakable bonds. We eagerly anticipate the release of the movie on 7th September and the impact of our shared message."
As the release date of "Jawan" draws near, Astral Limited is excited to witness the impact of this partnership and the alignment of values between the brand and the movie's ethos.
Astral Adhesives have also released a short-promo featuring Shah Rukh Khan promoting Bondtite and the association with the tag line #EkdumTightEkdumRight.
Centuary Mattresses onboards PV Sindhu as brand ambassador
She will be championing the importance of the right mattress for fitness & well-being
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 5:37 PM | 2 min read
Centuary Mattress has announced the onboarding of the acclaimed badminton sensation PV Sindhu as its brand ambassador.
“The partnership marks the union of two champions of Hyderabad – one renowned for her prowess on the badminton court and the other for its specialization in sleep & comfort. In PV Sindhu’s new role off the court, she will be championing the importance of the right mattress for fitness & well-being by using Centuary’s innovative products. Sindhu’s national popularity as Padma Bhushan awardee & most decorated badminton player would enable the brand to reach different geographies across the country,” the company said.
Uttam Malani, Executive Director at Centuary Mattress, said, “We are elated to welcome PV Sindhu to the Centuary family as our new brand ambassador. Sindhu is a perfect fit for Centuary through shared values of excellence and dedication. While Centuary is India's Sleep Specialist, Sindhu is surely India's Sports Specialist and her achievements speak for themselves. We are proud to be associated with a champion such as Sindhu; and look forward to reaching out to all individuals with our innovative products and informative campaigns through this collaboration.”
PV Sindhu said, “Joining hands with Centuary Mattress is an exciting step for me. Their dedication to innovative sleep solutions aligns perfectly with my belief in the importance of rest. Just as rigorous training is vital for success, so is the restorative power of a good night's sleep on the right mattress. I'm thrilled to be a part of Centuary's journey, advocating for healthier sleep solutions for holistic well-being."
Eveready unveils new logo
The new logo reflects inspiration from the infinity loop which transforms into a fluid shape symbolizing an endless source of power and energy, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 5:29 PM | 2 min read
Uber celebrates 10-year journey in India
The company has released a brand film for the occasion starring Sonu Sood
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 1:52 PM | 1 min read
Ride hailing app Uber was introduced to India 10 years ago in the streets of Bangalore. Since then, Uber is now available in 125 cities across India.
On this occasion, Uber India has released a short digital film to remind everyone of the magic of Uber which has touched the lives of millions and transformed mobility for the masses.
Reflecting on Uber’s ten-year milestone, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, “Uber has become a part of India’s social fabric and we are proud and privileged to have been able to make a difference by enabling access and movement to riders while enabling livelihood to millions of drivers over the last decade. With a vibrant demography and expanding digital economy, the future is exciting and we look forward to doing our bit to accelerate progress towards India’s envisioned techade.”
Eveready supercharges new identity with commitment to power and innovation
Drawing from the brand’s inherent association of ‘power/energy’ a contemporary new identity has been created
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 1:36 PM | 3 min read
Eveready Industries India Ltd (EIIL, a prominent player in batteries, flashlights, and emerging lighting solutions) unveils its new brand logo and tagline, connecting the new generation with its power of infinite possibilities in the future.
"For over 100 years, Eveready has been an inseparable part of the daily lives of millions of Indians. The iconic ‘Eveready’ logotype held within the Red Ellipse or a ‘disc power button’ brought together the typeface and the Cat-o-9 reflecting strong cues of energy and authority. The brand synonymous with ‘Give Me Red’ which started off describing a battery ended up defining a generation. The words that have built the history of India's biggest battery brand transcended the boundaries of advertising and became a youth slogan in the 90’s: it was about an attitude, an endless craving for the power to express youthful energy. Marking an era of excellence and with new products coming in for new age consumers, the brand identity and tag line needed to be dynamic and relevant. Drawing from the brand’s inherent association of ‘power/energy’ a contemporary new identity has been created signalling infinite possibilities and transformation towards a future committed to innovation, vibrancy, modernity, trust and empathy.
"While retaining the ‘Cat-O-9’ unit which has been a defining image of the brand, the revamped Eveready logo marks a strategic drive; it derives its inspiration from the loop of infinity. It becomes fluid, animated and dynamic, symbolizing endless source of power and energy. It is marked by intentional asymmetry; the left side is slightly smaller than the right. The design is denotative of progress - from uncertainty to empowerment. Positioned at the centre, the Eveready wordmark radiates vitality. This transformation bespeaks a future-ready, self-aware brand, one that embodies boldness and magnetism. The tagline 'Give Me Power. Give Me Red.' reinforces Eveready's identity as an unwavering source of strength and resilience. With this new addition, the brand transcends the boundaries of illumination and becomes power incarnate. It becomes a synonym of empowerment and courage," said the brand.
Speaking about the rebranding, Anirban Banerjee, Sr. Vice President & SBU Head (Batteries & Flashlights) of Eveready Industries India Ltd. said, “ The iconic Eveready brand has enhanced its respect, reach and recall over time, matching its products and quality with the best in the world. With evolving consumer needs, the brand needed to transform and expand its portfolio, offering powerful, premium and innovative products. It was thus important for the brand to be seen as relevant and contemporary across age groups in the new world as it straddled the new portfolios.
What happens when you pass energy through the Eveready disc? It starts to move and gather momentum. As the pace of the spin increases, the moving shape assumes the form of an infinity symbol. The new logo in motion stands for the brand’s vision of limitless progress and infinite power.” added, Banerjee.
“Eveready stands for limitless power and dynamic possibilities. It is ever evolving, constantly changing and forever transforming to keep India moving towards exponential progress. This zest for dynamism, infinite energy and endless possibilities finds form in the newly revamped Eveready logo. The new logo is a symbol of power without a pause. Revamped and animated, it evokes the idea of momentum, forever on the go. It forms the loop of infinity, to denote eternal drive, the spark of new beginnings. That’s why the latest rendition of the logo comes with an additional line: give me power. Eveready is the future of power. Infinity is the soul of new Eveready.”, said Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India.
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility unveils new brand identity
'This new identity is aligned to Tata Motors' commitment to sustainability, pioneering innovation and focus towards community development,' said the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 1:29 PM | 2 min read
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Tata Motors today launched its new brand identity, TATA.ev, for the EV business.
This new identity is aligned to Tata Motors' commitment on sustainability & pioneering innovation as well as Tata Group’s focus towards community development.
The new brand identity embodies the core philosophy of "Move with Meaning," unifying the values of sustainability, community, and technology. It is the first step towards providing differentiated and meaningful experiences for customers in the form of a collective initiative to move towards an electric future that is better for the planet and its inhabitants.
As the EV offering grows, spurred on by surging consumer demand and a robust, thriving product lineup, customers expect a unique experience across all touchpoints, from the brand to the product and its ownership cycle. TATA.ev identified a clear need for a new consumer-facing brand identity that strengthens commitment to the future of mobility.
The word “move” captures how the company is in the business of mobility but also acts as a launchpad to think of this new brand identity as a collective human movement towards EVs, and towards a Safer, Smarter, Greener future. The words “with meaning” build on the intent – they power up what TATA.ev stands for with a clear focus on responsibility, collective action, and future readiness.
Step into a new era of electric Commenting on the new brand identity, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are entering a new era with TATA.ev.
brand identity for electric vehicles underlines our commitment to accelerate the adoption of clean energy mobility solutions. We intend to drive positive change in the automotive industry with a focus on sustainability, community, and technology. Both the products and services are intended to create highly differentiated and meaningful consumer experiences. The brand personality is humane, honest, invigorating, and conversational – a rallying point for those curious about having a better impact on the world.
”Key highlights of TATA.ev’s brand identityThe brand identity of TATA.ev, developed with Landor & Fitch, reflects the brand platform 'Move
with Meaning' with sustainability at its core. All design decisions are purposeful and deliberate in the same spirit as the brand strategy. The visual design embodies Move with Meaning and is accessible,open, and environmentally friendly.
Harvesting the festivities: Onam goes beyond just local brands this year
Experts observe how brands have moved from just doing isolated and traditional campaigns to now encompassing all modern and technical innovations to create more holistic campaigns
By Nilanjana Basu | Aug 29, 2023 8:53 AM | 6 min read
Onam celebrations, which is set to end today, have surpassed just local brands this year, as many national brands have also joined in the festivities to maximize their sales during these 10 days.
Starting from Haier Appliances India celebrating the harvest festival with their customer-centric new-age marketing campaign ‘Welcome Mahabali to a Smart Home’ and lucrative festive offers to Tata’s Taneira grabbing customer attention with its latest ‘The Onam Edit: Weaves of Togetherness’ campaign, larger brands have come up with creative ways to associate themselves with those celebrating.
Talking about the brands spends this year, Vinod Kunj, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Thought Blurb Communications says, “It's pretty obviously much higher than any of the previous years so far. We are seeing this trend. Last year, a large national telecom brand went all out for the occasion. This year, many have hopped on the bandwagon, with some big delivery apps part of the trend. It would be right to say this is becoming a growing trend, this year being at its peak.”
According to Laj Salam, Founder/Managing Director at PlainSpeak, Onam promotions have seen a significant rise this year. “Onam signifies a time of cultural celebrations, feasts, and extensive shopping. It stands as a pivotal period for brands to significantly enhance their visibility and secure a portion of consumer expenditure in Kerala. Notably, the NRI homecoming season aligns with Onam, amplifying the potential for spending, and brands are poised to capitalize on this. This year, brand investments in Onam promotions have shown a significant increase compared to the previous years, a trend that is already evident in the market.”
The campaigns around Onam have also seen quite a revolution since earlier days. Brands have moved from just doing isolated and traditional campaigns about the festival to now encompassing all modern and technical innovations to create more holistic campaigns. Salam says, “Onam campaigns had come a long way from the traditional path to the latest trends in the digital world including AI. We have already seen a brand campaign which exclusively uses AI for their images instead of the conventional photoshoot. Digital campaigns have led the way this Onam even though significant increases are seen in the other mediums including TV, print, radio & outdoor. Of course, the usage of influencers has been something new this season with most of the national & regional brands engaging big or micro influencers to promote their brand or offers.”
Variety in campaigns
US Kutty, CEO & Director, KOME VERTIKA, says, “This Onam I have seen a new trend with AI model films, reels and QR code advertisements, especially in smartphones and e-commerce clients. Also, the new trend in digital media is that most people are making reels, like Swiggy’s Malayalam movie Yodha. They have used one song and made it with all the dishes of Onam. Likewise, this new trend has been adopted by other local brands as well. Ten to Twelve national brands have shot their ad in Kerala this year.”
Speaking about the different ways in which brands celebrated Onam this year, Kunj says, “Several brands are now getting into the spirit of Onam, just as they have for Diwali, or any other festival celebrated nation-wide. Just recently, I saw a food delivery app’s commercial. Probably a minute-long, the entire ad is made up of the food items generally served during sadya. This goes a long way in showing your Malayali audience that this brand is not just delivering food from door-to-door, they also know what they're delivering. It’s that little nuance that makes all the difference.
In our instance, we recently worked on a Kerela-based brand which is widely known as a South Indian spice brand, with its reach all the way into the Middle East. We built on the spirit of Onam, saying that togetherness is born in the kitchen. That is the core message, and a nice common ground to connect with the Malayali audience, irrespective of where they are, and what they do.”
Brands have also tapped into emotions and the family sentiment of Onam to come up with campaigns which will grab the consumer’s attention. “Brands are embracing the spirit of Onam in various creative ways, aligning their campaigns with the festival's cultural significance and the festive sentiments of consumers. Onam is all about offers and most of the campaigns are taking the conventional approach and there is a huge noise out there. There are few exceptions with some of the brands tapping into the emotional aspect of Onam by crafting campaigns that evoke nostalgia and celebrate family bonds. These campaigns revolve around the theme of homecoming, highlighting the joy of reuniting with family members during the festival,” says Salam.
From regional to national
The growing trend of this festival has also seen a massive boost in national campaigns across the country, moving out of just local brands embracing this festival. Salam explains, “Onam's significance in Kerala extends beyond local brands, as it has traditionally captured the attention of national brands. The span of Onam's celebrations is marked by substantial spending, compelling every brand—whether national, regional, or local—to vie for a share. Onam unquestionably emerges as a bustling season across multiple sectors including retail, consumer durables, automotive, textiles, jewelry, and even real estate and brands of all size doesn’t want to miss it.”
Onam spends this year
“This is going to be the first Onam without any restrictions and fear factor of Covid. The first quarter spending and planning for the Onam quarter indicates that ad spending will be definitely 25 to 30 per cent more than the previous Onam. Consumer durables, jewellery, textile, automobiles, personal finance and organised retail, entertainment and movies are the main categories that go live during Onam,” said Sudeep Kumar T, General Manager, Media Solutions – Print, Mathrubhumi.
US Kutty, giving numbers for the ad spend this year, said, “By the end of July, the Onam spend for print media alone was Rs 400 crore, electronic media was Rs 600 crore and digital media was Rs 200 crore. The most spends in 2023 came from the retail sector. Apart from that, all hyper markets like Lulu and Reliance, government retail arm Supplyco have given advertisements in print media. So overall, the retail sector has issued a lot of advertisements in print and electronic brands and will get maximum sales this year. Since Onam is on Tuesday, the weekend and Monday will have a lot of rush, especially in the textile sector like Pothys, Jayalakshmi etc. Therefore, everyone is expecting good sales this year in Onam.”
‘More than half of SUGAR’s revenue comes from offline retail’
In today’s edition of the e4m D2C Revolution series, Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-Founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, talks about the brand’s eight-year journey and understanding the beauty space
By Sohini Ganguly | Aug 29, 2023 8:17 AM | 2 min read
“When you start building something, you don’t really think about scale or valuation but how much people are going to love what you are building,” shares Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-Founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, which recently completed eight years in the beauty and skincare category.
As part of the e4m D2C Revolution series, we spoke to Mukherjee who shared the brand’s journey from its inception in 2015 and how the founders (Kaushik Mukherjee and Vineeta Singh) realised that the beauty space, especially the cosmetic category within the beauty space, was right for disruption.
“Historically, skincare has been a larger market and everybody focuses on skincare. But when you see the products on your digital screen, skincare at the end of the day dissolves in your skin. Whereas makeup engages consumers in a totally different way, lights up the pixels on your screen!” Mukherjee explained.
He also spoke about how in the initial days the founders were grappling with the question of whether they wanted to be a large online brand or a large beauty brand.
“We didn’t really know a lot about the online space nor did we appoint anybody senior who could lead a completely different vertical. We tried doing it ourselves. Even though it took time, today slightly more than half of the revenue for the company comes from offline retail,” Mukherjee shared.
SUGAR recently collaborated with OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, for the second season of its show, ‘Made In Heaven’. “We have also invested and dabbled in the wedding space earlier, with our property called Sugar Brides that ran for a couple of years. This collaboration is another extension of our interest in this space,” Mukherjee mentioned.
He also shared the brand’s expectations of being inexplicably associated with the wedding space in the next 5 to 6 years.
Watch the video for the full interview.
