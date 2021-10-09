Amitabh Bachchan reveals why the floor isn't just a floor in new MaxKleen ad

“MaxKleen”, the home care and surface hygiene brand from Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has roped in the legend of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. The TVC features the veteran actor highlighting the brand’s key message of “keeping floors protected with MaxKleen” which comes with special “Deep Clean Technology” and “99.9% effectiveness against Covid-19 virus” proposition.

The aim is to focus on floor hygiene via a heartfelt and unique perspective that highlights how floors are an essential anchor of Indian households. Effectively capturing the journey of life on the floor, Wipro Consumer’s MaxKleen shines the spotlight on how floors are an indispensable aspect of Indian homes.

Anil Chugh, President – India Consumer Care business, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting said, “Our endeavour at Wipro Consumer Care is to create brands that become an integral part of the lives of Indians. With Maxkleen, we are rekindling and bringing alive the importance of the floor at home, and the connection families in India have. A sanitized, clean floor is not just a safe floor but a place we celebrate life. To bring this campaign alive, we partnered with Amitabh Bachchan, whose presence brings warmth and emotion to the campaign and symbolizes integrity.”

The commercial has been conceptualized by Brand David Communications and the vision has been taken forward by famed director Shoojit Sircar. The brand has launched the campaign across key markets through a multi-channel strategy.

