Ambi Pur launches ‘Naak Khol Ke Dekho’ challenge

Ambi Pur has kickstarted the ‘Naak Khol Ke Dekho’ challenge, inviting consumers to #CleanUpWithAmbiPur as they have been compelled to manage most of their household chores themselves, while spending more time at home over the past few months. This campaign establishes the importance of odour-clear air.



Television actors Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D’souza participated in the challenge and captured personable tension points. Anita shared her experience of converting the home office to a fitness studio and vice versa daily that has been causing sweaty and stuffy odours; while Krystle discussed leaving the living room cluttered with windows and curtains closed during busy shoot days causing stuffy and musty odours. The line-up also includes popular youth bloggers, who believe in doing things themselves at home.



Rohini Venkateswaran, Commercial Leader - Skin, Personal and Homecare at Procter & Gamble, said, “Ambi Pur has always been creating awareness about the need to clean odours from the air around us and not just masking the odours with fragrance. People get used to malodours in their home and hence, tend to be nose blind to the malodours. Today, with consumers spending a lot more time at home, the malodour problems are stronger, hence, the higher relevance of cleaning up the air. The clean-up challenge brings to life the brand’s message in a very interesting and relevant manner.”