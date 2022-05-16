Amazon India relaunches iconic 'Aur Dikhao' campaign

Amazon India revives its iconic ‘Aur Dikhao’ campaign with a new film building on the Amazon proposition of an extremely wide variety of options available on the marketplace. The campaign created by Leo Burnett India addresses multiple consumer expectations while shopping online and showcases the ease of shopping with Amazon India.

The hugely successful Aur Dikhao campaign was first launched in 2015 with the aim of highlighting the wide variety of products available on Amazon.in. The colloquial ‘AurDikhao’ phrase which aptly reflects India’s collective love for variety in shopping, garnered much love from the audiences.

To this date for Indians, the best source of information is word of mouth through friends and family. The new campaign highlights a fun conversation between family members while making an online purchase and how each member is able to help the other in finding the right product and payment option. The campaign conveys the many benefits that Indian consumers seek when shopping, including wide variety across various brands, various modes of payment and the convenience of easy returns. It also addresses various value propositions which make shopping on Amazon fun and convenient.

Ravi Desai, Director, Mass and Brand Marketing - Amazon India said, “At Amazon, we are completely focused on getting millions of new shoppers to our marketplace, especially from Tier II and III cities of India. To us, the best way to reach out to them with a simple yet effective narrative was ‘Aur Dikhao’ a term that is widely used by customers when shopping for goods and yet associated strongly with one of fundamental offerings to our customers! After the success and resonance of the campaign in 2015, we felt it was time to renew the narrative which highlights multiple benefits for these customers along with width of selection provided by Amazon.in. The ‘Aur Dikhao’ campaign showcases the many benefits of shopping via Amazon such as convenient payment options, great offers, and easy returns across a wide selection of products across price points.”

Speaking about the campaign Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said “It has been a great journey with Amazon. With this campaign, we revive the iconic ‘Aur Dikhao’ proposition built by us giving it a more relevant present-day twist. It’s not just about variety anymore, but much more on Amazon and vice versa Amazon is much more to people today. From the time we started to now where Amazon has transitioned to one of the must have apps on your phone; it’s been an interesting long journey.”

With the effort to highlight the wide selection available on Amazon across the Tier II and III audiences, the campaign will go live on television and outdoor platforms to reach a wider audience. The mass media campaign will be running through the IPL 2022 and will have in show integrations on leading channels reaching out to a widespread target audience.

