91mobiles and Rajiv Makhni present 3rd edition of the Indian Gadgets awards 2022

More than 500 gadget enthusiasts enjoyed an immersive experience at the 2022 awards

The Indian Gadget Awards 2022: Voice of the Industry co-hosted by 91mobiles and Rajiv Makhni along with the top 20 independent tech publishers and YouTubers in India honoured the best gadgets of 2022 in a power-packed show attended by industry leaders and 500+ gadget enthusiasts from across the country.

Indian Gadget Awards 2022 was held on 31st Jan 2023 at The Circle.Work in Gurugram

With a jury of some of the most respected tech reviewers and publishers in India, along with a community of 50K+ participants sharing their opinions in the Users’ Choice category, it was a tough fight to crown the best gadgets. The offline event held on January 31, 2023, was home to a high-tech experience zone consisting of some of the best laptops, TVs, smartphones, and gaming consoles on the market.

⦁ 24 Jury’s Choice Awards - Voice of the Industry

⦁ 5 Uses Choice Awards - Selected by more than 50K participants

⦁ 18 Jury Members

⦁ 50+ gadgets in the experience zone

⦁ 30+ Event Partners & Social Media Partners

⦁ 500+ enthusiasts attended the event

⦁ 100mn+ cumulative reach across social media with hundreds of posts from tech influencers and enthusiasts talking about IGA

Tech enthusiasts cheering the winners of the Call of Duty: Mobile tournament

Micro-influencers and gadget enthusiasts who attended the event, had a chance to go hands-on with the top gadgets of 2022. From high-end phones to state-of-the-art gaming laptops, along with console gaming on the best OLED TVs, the day was full of energy, excitement, and immersive virtual experiences.

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra, which launched on the day of The Indian Gadget Awards 2022, was present for our community members to experience — a launchpad for Infinix and a star attraction for the audience.

Nitin Mathur, co-founder & COO of 91mobiles handing out the trophy for

Most Popular Laptop Processor Brand – Users’ Choice to Mukesh Bajpai - Marketing Head, AMD India

Larger-than-life immersive experiences were felt on the 65-inch Sony A80K OLED TVs coupled with the PlayStation 5 and an LGC2 OLED TV coupled with Intel NUC gaming PCs.

Laptops powered by Intel’s 12th gen CPU, AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPU, NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPU, and AMD Radeon GPU were powering some of the show-stopping machines on display. Gaming beasts from MSI, Lenovo, HP, Acer, Alienware, Asus and more were showcased with more than 20 laptops and PCs for gamers to experience.

Bharanidharan Viswanathan (left) co-founder & CEO of 91mobiles handing out the trophy for Best Mobile SoC of 2022

– Jury Choice - Mainstream to Anuj Sidharth (centre), Deputy Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications MediaTek

In addition to local play, Jio Cloud Gaming was also demoed to the audience on thin and light laptops highlighting the future of cloud gaming in India.

Tech Guru Rajiv Makhni hosted the awards evening, which was attended by leading executives from IQOO, ASUS, Acer, MediaTek, Intel, AMD, Infinix, and more, who were there to receive the awards.

Rajiv Makhni engaging with the audience during the awards ceremony

The Indian Gadget Awards 2022 Winners

Jury’s Choice

Category Winner Best Phone of 2022 (under 15k) Motorola Moto G62 5G Best Phone of 2022 (under 30k) OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Best Phone of 2022 (under 50k) iQOO 9T Best Selfie Phone of 2022 - Mainstream Vivo V25 5G Best Camera Phone of 2022 - Mainstream Realme 9 Pro+ Best Camera Phone of 2022 - Premium Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Best Gaming Phone of 2022 ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro Phone Of The Year Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Best Tablet of 2022 - Mainstream Redmi Pad Best Tablet of 2022 - Premium Apple iPad Pro M2 Best TV of 2022 - Mainstream Redmi Smart TV X55 (55-inch) Best TV of 2022 - Premium Sony Bravia XR Master Series A95K OLED Best Laptop of 2022 - Mainstream Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Best Laptop of 2022 - Premium Apple MacBook Pro M2 Best Gaming Laptop of 2022 - Mainstream Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45-R8CM Best Gaming Laptop of 2022 - Premium ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Best Truly Wireless Earbuds of 2022 - Mainstream OPPO Enco Buds2 Best Truly Wireless Earbuds of 2022 - Premium Sony WF-1000XM4 Best Wearable of 2022 - Mainstream Redmi Smart Band Pro Best Wearable of 2022 - Premium Apple Watch Ultra Best Mobile SoC of 2022 - Mainstream MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Best Mobile SoC of 2022 - Premium Apple A16 Bionic Best Laptop CPU of 2022 - Mainstream 12th Generation Intel Core i5 12500H Best Laptop CPU of 2022 - Premium Apple M2



Users’ Choice

Category Winner Most Popular Affordable Smartphone Brand of 2022 Tecno Game-changer Brand of the Year 2022 Infinix Emerging Laptop Brand of 2022 Infinix Most Popular Laptop Processor Brand of 2022 AMD Most Popular Smartphone SoC Brand of 2022 Qualcomm

