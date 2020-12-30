What's in store for Media & Entertainment industry in 2021
Guest Column: Pranab Punj, Chief Marketing Officer, Rainshine Entertainment, shares 11 predictions for the sector
2020 has been a tumultuous and disruptive year for the global Media & Entertainment industry, like it has been to the world. Pranab Punj, Chief Marketing Officer, Rainshine Entertainment, shares his view on what 2021 has in store for the sector.
His predictions:
- Simulcasting/simultaneous release of content will become the norm
- Short-form content will be the long-form idea factory
- SVOD will win over AVOD
- E-sports viewership will play neck to neck with traditional sports
- Consumer’s decision fatigue will cause significant disruptions to the video OTT models
- AI-powered scheduled digital TV will be back in a new avatar
- At least one new form of entertainment will arise out of the confluence of either of the four—music, short-form content, reality content, and gaming
- Live entertainment will be more personalized, and, of course, digital
- Documentaries/docu-dramas will do more business in 2021 as compared to fiction
- 2021 will see many more niche OTT players. Consolidation will be in favor in 2022
- Regional language content will be the flavour of the year
