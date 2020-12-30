What's in store for Media & Entertainment industry in 2021

2020 has been a tumultuous and disruptive year for the global Media & Entertainment industry, like it has been to the world. Pranab Punj, Chief Marketing Officer, Rainshine Entertainment, shares his view on what 2021 has in store for the sector.

His predictions:

Simulcasting/simultaneous release of content will become the norm



Short-form content will be the long-form idea factory



SVOD will win over AVOD



E-sports viewership will play neck to neck with traditional sports



Consumer’s decision fatigue will cause significant disruptions to the video OTT models



AI-powered scheduled digital TV will be back in a new avatar



At least one new form of entertainment will arise out of the confluence of either of the four—music, short-form content, reality content, and gaming



Live entertainment will be more personalized, and, of course, digital



Documentaries/docu-dramas will do more business in 2021 as compared to fiction



2021 will see many more niche OTT players. Consolidation will be in favor in 2022



Regional language content will be the flavour of the year

