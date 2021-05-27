MeitY asks social media platforms to send details of compliance with intermediary rules

In a separate notification, the government also said that a social media platform with more than 5 million registered users in India will be considered a 'Significant Social Media Intermediary'

The union government has requested all significant social media intermediaries to share details of compliance with the new “the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021”. In a note dated 26th May, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had asked social media platforms to "confirm and share their response ASAP and preferably today itself".

"Government through a separate notification has also prescribed that a social media intermediary having fifty lakh (5 million) registered users in India will be considered a Significant Social Media Intermediary (SSMI). The Part-II of the Rules broadly prescribes the due diligence to be followed by: a. All intermediaries as defined in the IT Act, 2000 and b. An additional set of due diligence for SSMI and are being administered by this MeitY. The additional due diligence required from SSMI has come into effect today, at the conclusion of three additional months given to SSMIs," the MeitY note reads.

The significant social media intermediaries have to provide the name of App./ Website/ service falling within the scope of significant social media intermediary and the details of : Chief Compliance Officer and the contact details, Nodal Contact Person and the contact details, Resident Grievance Officer and the contact details, The physical contact address in India, and the Compliance status of these Rules.



"If you are not considered as SSMI, please provide the reasons for the same including the registered users on each of the services provided by you," the note reads. "The government reserves the right to seek any additional information, as may be permitted within these Rules and the IT Act," it added.

The Government of India had notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 on 25th February 2021 under the provisions of Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. These Rules supersede the erstwhile notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines) Rules, 2011.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)