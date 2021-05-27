MeitY asks social media platforms to send details of compliance with intermediary rules
In a separate notification, the government also said that a social media platform with more than 5 million registered users in India will be considered a 'Significant Social Media Intermediary'
The significant social media intermediaries have to provide the name of App./ Website/ service falling within the scope of significant social media intermediary and the details of : Chief Compliance Officer and the contact details, Nodal Contact Person and the contact details, Resident Grievance Officer and the contact details, The physical contact address in India, and the Compliance status of these Rules.
"If you are not considered as SSMI, please provide the reasons for the same including the registered users on each of the services provided by you," the note reads. "The government reserves the right to seek any additional information, as may be permitted within these Rules and the IT Act," it added.
