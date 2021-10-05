Madison Digital wins AVoD mandate of ZEE5

Madison Digital, a unit of Madison World has recently won the Advertising based Video on Demand mandate for ZEE5. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch. The Agency will handle media planning, social media and creative development for ZEE5’s B2B marketing function.

ZEE5 is India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform and multilingual storyteller for a billion audiences, launched in 2018. ZEE5 is home to over 2 lakhs+ hours of on-demand content, 2000+ music videos across multiple languages, 4000+ hours of kids content and 100+ live TV channels. With a rich library of over 140+ original shows, ZEE5 offers content in 12 Indian languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Punjabi. The platform has an exciting line-up of 50+ theatricals and 40+ web series in 2021 that will add to its extensive library of content offering a wider array of catalogue to entertainment seekers.

The company has seen a tremendous growth in the last couple of years with interesting content for their non-paying viewers and premium subscribers. A strong contender for OTT advertising, ZEE5 enjoys global MAUs and DAUs of 80.2 million and 7.1 million, respectively, as of June 2021.

Rajiv Bakshi, Chief Operations Officer – Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, states “AVoD is a fast-growing OTT category and through strong AdTech and Martech stack, ZEE5 has paved the way for marketers and advertisers to engage with viewers through creative and innovative ways. As a consumer-first brand, built on the back of our profound consumer understanding, the aim has always been towards providing customised and effective campaigns across multiple cohorts and segments. We have partnered with the majority of brands across all industries, for multi-scale advertising, branded solutions and influencer-based marketing campaigns. We look forward to a successful partnership with Madison to further communicate our success story, distinct product offerings and fuel our growth in India.”

Says Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital & Madison Media Ultra, “ZEE5 has seen a tremendous amount of growth over the last few years. The brand has been coming up with impressive originals suited for the Indian market. We are extremely happy to partner with ZEE5 in growing the AVoD business for the platform.”

Madison Digital has grown 10x in terms of billing in last 3 years, to become a 150 employee strong outfit with capabilities in Branding, Performance & Creative solutions. Madison Digital has built its proprietary cloud marketing and automation tools, also is one of the few agencies with its own Data & Tech solutions. Madison Digital was declared the Best Digital & Social Media Agency of the Year 2020 at IDMA 2020. Madison Digital was also voted Agency of the Year at Digies Digital Awards 2019 and Mobile Media Agency of the Year at IDMA Digital Awards 2019, in addition to winning over 150 awards since January 2019. Madison Digital does digital work for clients like Marico, Asian Paints, Godrej Properties, Pidilite, Blue Star, McDonald’s, Indiabulls, Crompton, Snapdeal, Piramal Healthcare, Honda Motors, and many others. Madison Digital is a part of Madison World which through its 11 companies served last year, as many as 500 advertisers.

