IPG acquires Salesforce solution provider RafterOne

Interpublic Group has announced that it has acquired RafterOne, a global provider of multi-cloud commerce solutions on the Salesforce platform. RafterOne will continue to focus on building around Salesforce to support clients across the IPG network that want to leverage the CRM platform. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RafterOne works with brands to architect and implement scaled Salesforce solutions that connect brands with customers through end-to-end commerce experiences. With a global team of 500+, RafterOne strengthens every touchpoint of the customer journey through multi-cloud Salesforce solutions for B2B and B2C commerce.

IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky commented, “Our clients are looking for partners that help them adapt strategies and find new ways to interact with customers across physical and digital environments. Salesforce has become a priority platform for marketers to thrive in the digital economy and RafterOne delivers highly personalized content that engages and converts in a measurable, precise and repeatable way. RafterOne has created a team that values collaboration and accountability. In our work with them to date, we’ve found that our cultures are very complementary, and we are excited to have them bring their specialized Salesforce capabilities for commerce, service, data, marketing, and customer experience to our clients and agencies across the group.”

“The addition of RafterOne elevates IPG’s Salesforce capabilities and immediately expands the company’s market opportunity. RafterOne will join IPG’s roster of best-in-class agency brands and align with MRM, IPG’s digital-first customer experience and commerce agency. The combined offering will power Salesforce platform solutions across the holding company network and allow RafterOne to collaborate with the world’s top marketers to drive growth and scale through connected commerce,” the company said.

“The combination of RafterOne and IPG’s capabilities offers a powerful and compelling solution, one that will make it easier than ever before for brands to create connected experiences for both B2B and B2C audiences across all channels, devices and geographies,” said Erik Dodier, Co-founder & CEO, RafterOne. “We have already had success working collaboratively with MRM, a customer experience and commerce agency inside IPG, and we feel there is much more opportunity to continue to work together to support all our clients.”

Kate MacNevin, Global Chairwoman & CEO, MRM, added, “RafterOne brings an incredibly talented and specialized team into the IPG network, allowing us to deliver creative that works smarter for our clients and delivers against our promise to build meaningful relationships through innovation. This team has reimagined how we connect with audiences and ultimately deliver for clients. In combination with the work we do across our network, this positions us to drive industry-leading innovation.”

