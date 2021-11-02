Indore admin to clamp down on unauthorised social media channels disseminating fake news

The Indore administration has issued guidelines to clamp down on unauthorised news channels on social media platforms, such as YouTube, for allegedly spreading fake news, according to a media report.



Indore Additional District Magistrate Pawan Jain, who is also the nodal officer under the Cable Television Networks Act, has said that the administration will release detailed guidelines under Section 144 of CrPC to control unauthorised news channels on digital.



“In coordination with the public relations department, we want to control the channels, which are being used for circulating hatred, for blackmailing and defaming people,” said Jain. He also noted that verifying the credentials of online channels is a tough task since they are not required to register, unlike satellite news channels.



Jain added that the administration has asked MSOs (multiple-system operators) to get police verification done for their employees. “Similarly, we will ensure through police verification that YouTube Channel and other news portals have not employed any hardcore criminals.”



Indore Press Club president Arvind Tiwari has reportedly said that the new guidelines should not be used to curb the freedom of journalists to report stories. “Many scams are being exposed by genuine YouTube news channel and WhatsApp newspaper, so the government shouldn’t generalise that all news channels on YouTube are bogus. If they come up with guidelines that will harm the real journalism, we will oppose it,” he has been quoted as saying.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)