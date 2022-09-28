India Today Group tops video news streaming Comscore ranking

As per Comscore Videometrix MultiPlatform Report for July 2022, India Today Group has a digital viewership of 98.6k

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 28, 2022 1:44 PM  | 1 min read
India Today

India Today Group has bagged the top slot among multi-platform news platforms.

As per the Comscore Videometrix MultiPlatform Report for July 2022, India Today Group has a digital viewership of 98.6k in the streaming video attribute of News/Information Streaming ranked category.

The Group has attributed its top rank to its focus on constantly innovating, and servicing its viewership base in the digital ecosystem.

The success can also be attributed to its strategy of emphasising video, being strong on mobile, and making sure it has a strong social media presence, and ranks at the top of YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The Group's multiplatform products also have had enormous success, which can be credited to its strengths in mobile, video and social media. It is also the most popular brand on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Comscore India today group Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
Web 3.0

Is Web 3.0 the future of the internet or just another passing fad?
6 hours ago

truecaller

Truecaller launches new ad tools for advertisers
1 day ago

santosh hegde

Licious is not just a meat brand, it’s a holistic meat destination: Santosh Hegde
1 day ago