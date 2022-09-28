India Today Group tops video news streaming Comscore ranking

As per Comscore Videometrix MultiPlatform Report for July 2022, India Today Group has a digital viewership of 98.6k

India Today Group has bagged the top slot among multi-platform news platforms.

As per the Comscore Videometrix MultiPlatform Report for July 2022, India Today Group has a digital viewership of 98.6k in the streaming video attribute of News/Information Streaming ranked category.

The Group has attributed its top rank to its focus on constantly innovating, and servicing its viewership base in the digital ecosystem.

The success can also be attributed to its strategy of emphasising video, being strong on mobile, and making sure it has a strong social media presence, and ranks at the top of YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The Group's multiplatform products also have had enormous success, which can be credited to its strengths in mobile, video and social media. It is also the most popular brand on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

