Hubilo secures $4.5 million in funding from Lightspeed Ventures

The company will be investing the latest funding towards its key developmental wireframe

Updated: Oct 28, 2020 5:31 PM
hubilo

As of October 26, 2020, Hubilo has acquired funding of USD 4.5 million from Lightspeed Ventures. This investment will be used to strengthen Hubilo's offerings for improved customer experience. 

The company has said that it "will invest the latest funding towards its key developmental wireframe, which is focused on strengthening its current technological fiber, broadening its market reach, and bringing onboard integrations that will elevate the overall end-user experience."

