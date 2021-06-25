Google's Rohan Tiwary gets new role as Head of Business Development, APAC for Google TV

Google has appointed Rohan Tiwary as Head of Business Development, APAC for Google TV. In his previous role, he was Head of Partnerships, APAC (Media & Entertainment: News & Publishing) for one year and seven months till June 2021.



"Excited to join the Google TV team and further the vision of connecting users to content they love in an effortless and efficient manner. Look forward to working with partners from the Media Industry to uncover the opportunities in the Living Room space. What more can your TV do?" Tiwary said in a LinkedIn post.



He is a technology and media executive with experience across sales, strategy consulting and product marketing. As Head of Media, News & Entertainment Partnerships for Google Asia Pacific, he was responsible for conceptualising and managing complex cross-Google initiatives including the Google News Initiative for the region.





Prior to joining Google, Rohan led management consulting projects at Accenture for the Communications, Media and Technology industries. He also has varied experience in strategy and sales with the Times Group and STAR group (Disney) in India.

