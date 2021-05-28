Deepak Prakash roped in as South Lead for Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate

Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, the digital agency from L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has roped in Deepak Prakash as the South Lead for Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate. Deepak has joined the agency as Associate Vice President and will be reporting into Sabah Iqbal, Sr. VP & Head – Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.

Deepak’s mandate would be to drive new business growth and creative output while also strategically supporting existing clients to achieve business goals and manage relationships for brands including AbInbev, Practo, Scripbox, BhartiAxa, Wipro, Stovekraft, etc.

Welcoming Deepak to the agency, Sabah Iqbal commented: "Deepak has high levels of strategic prowess and unparalleled enthusiasm. His multi-vertical experience will help identify new innovative solutions for our clients. He is the perfect mix that we were looking for in this next stage of our growth journey.”

Prior to joining Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, Deepak was with FoxyMoron Media Solutions as Account Director. He was involved in driving business growth and media activities for multiple brands, and ensure timely delivery of services and products to clients. Some of the accounts he worked for include AO Smith, Amazon Prime, Fashion & Pantry, InMobi, Ampere Electric Vehicles, Sero, Skore Condoms, Ikea, Mercedes Benz Financial, Betway, Freshworks, Swiggy etc.

Apart from FoxyMoron, Deepak has also had previous professional stints with Digitally Inspired Media - Chennai, DDB Mudra and Ogilvy. He played a central role in managing brands like Saint-Gobain India, Gold Winner oil, Green Trends, Fedora Olive oil, Cardia Life, Zee Tamil, Sun Pictures, Sun Life, Sun Nxt, Vroom, TTK Prestige & Aircel, IBM among others.

Adding his views on joining the agency and the opportunity ahead, Deepak shared: “An average consumer today is well connected, aware, and evolving faster, and it is a must for all brands to evolve with the consumers in tandem and this gives us an opportunity to be an enabler for brands through smart solutions and to stay relatable at every step of the user journey. Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate has been such an enabler for brands over the years by producing some great work in the digital spectrum and I am happy to be part of this journey.”

