Wunderman Thompson SA’s #TheDiwaliInvite for Exide rekindles the spirit of togetherness

Beyond just a festival of lights and sounds, Diwali is also an occasion to spread the light of goodness and gratitude in everyone’s life. A day when even the smallest gestures of kindness and concern turn strangers into friends and outsiders into family by sparking off feelings of bonhomie among one and all. Exide BatMobile, the doorstep battery service from Exide Industries decided to tap into this deep-rooted tradition of rekindling the spirit of togetherness through #TheDiwaliInvite, a heart-warming film of a BatMobile service person visiting a customer on the day of Diwali. Effortlessly igniting a fresh, new conversation around the festival, the film makes us realize that the true way of celebrating Diwali is - with anyone and everyone.

The minute-and-a-half long film conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson South Asia, brings alive the true way of celebrating the festival and tries to show that sometimes spreading warmth is all about acknowledging the efforts of all those who always turn up to make our lives easier.

Commenting on the film, Arjun Mukherjee, VP & ECD, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, who conceptualised the script says, “The challenge was how to instil an emotional high into a service that touches the lives of people every single day. Probably there’s no better occasion than Diwali, a festival that’s rooted in the spirit of kindness and togetherness, to do that. And sometimes spreading warmth means appreciating and thanking the efforts of all those who always turn up to make our lives easier.”

Created by Wunderman Thompson and directed by Dibyendu Bose, #TheDiwaliInvite has been released online on 11th November, on the occasion of Diwali.